Corinthians President opens the game about a possible return of Paulinho: ‘My wish’

Since September, when he terminated his contract with Al Ahli, from Saudi Arabia, Paulinho has been speculated at Corinthians. Thus, the president of the club, Duilio Monteiro Alves, decided to open the game about a possible return of the athlete.

“It’s my wish. It’s not new, it’s my personal friend, it’s a guy I’ve been around a lot back there, right, since 2009, 2010, 2011 and then in 2012 in the titles. So I was with him the entire period he was at Corinthians. I left in 2013. And he’s a player I like a lot, the quality…”, he declared to the program turn ball, gives ESPN.

“He is a player who looks like Corinthians and, if Corinthians can count on him, he will be very good. Without creating expectations in our fans, right. We go after it, we try. Often the names of big players come out. Many times, Corinthians went after it and tried. It’s okay to try, right. I think it’s our obligation to want to have the best in our team because of the size Corinthians is,” he continued.

Interest confirmed

Afterwards, Duilio confirmed his interest in the player who was champion of the Libertadores and of the 2012 Worlds, wearing the alvinegra shirt. However, he reinforced the objection of the moment: the transfer window. That is, the registrations for the Brasileirão 2021, the only competition that the team competes, are closed.

“And in his case, we do want to have him, but still… registration now only for next year’s championship, the window is closed… It happened,” he said.

It is worth remembering that, recently, the soccer director, Roberto de Andrade, also stated the desire of the Parque São Jorge club to hire the 33-year-old athlete. In a similar speech, he said that there was mutual interest in the negotiation, but that there was no promise.

going to the Middle East

Finally, the Corinthians president analyzed Paulinho’s move to the Middle East. For him, even respecting the decision, the negotiation was rushed.

“I think he did what he understood best for him at the time and he had my full support too, because we talk to each other, he is my personal friend. And when he made the decision too, I think he is a professional, there is his family, he has his ideas and wishes. So, I think it’s part, right, whether we make decisions in life or not. And I think that was a mistake on his part. I didn’t talk, but it’s clear, right. He stayed there for a very short time and returned to Brazil“, finished Duilio.

