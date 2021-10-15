Corinthians President talks about Paulinho’s chance to return: ‘It’s my wish’

Duílio Monteiro Alves recalled a failed negotiation by the midfielder a few months ago, but reiterated that interest remains

President of Corinthians, Duílio Monteiro Alves is the turn ball this Saturday (16), at 7:10 pm, broadcast by ESPN on Star+. During the program, the director addressed a multitude of unmissable topics, one of them about the possible return of defensive midfielder Paulinho to Parque São Jorge.

Again free on the market after a lightning pass by Al-Ahli, from Saudi Arabia, which lasted only two months, the champion player of the Libertadores Conmebol It’s from Club World Cup in 2012 by helm, Yes, the club in São Paulo is interested.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

Duílio reinforced his desire to be able to count on the return of the athlete, who is now 33 years old, but made it clear that for now, due to the fact that he signed up for the brazilian 2021 are closed, this is not yet possible.

“It’s my wish. It’s not new, it’s my personal friend, he’s a guy I’ve been with a lot back there, right, since 2009, 2010, 2011 and then 2012 in the titles. So I was with him the whole period. he was at Corinthians. I left in 2013. And he’s a player I like a lot, the quality…”, he began by saying.

“He’s a player who looks like Corinthians and, if Corinthians can count on him, he’ll be very good. Without creating expectations in our fans, right. We go after it, we try. Many times, big names come out. Many times, Corinthians went after it and tried. There’s no problem trying, right. I think it’s our obligation to want to have the best in our team because of the size Corinthians is,” he continued.

“And in his case, we do want to count on him, but still… registration is now only for next year’s championship, the window is closed… It happened”, he added.

Finally, the Corinthians president also spoke about Paulinho’s decision to head to the Middle East. At the same time, Corinthians also tried to sign him, but the midfielder postponed his return to Parque São Jorge.

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

And in Duílio’s view, despite respecting the athlete’s decision, it was clear that it was hasty.

“I think he did what he understood best for him at the time and he had my full support too, because we talk to each other, he is my personal friend. And when he made the decision too, I think he is a professional, there’s his family, he has his ideas and wishes. So, I think it’s part, right, whether we make decisions in life or not. And I think that was a mistake on his part. I didn’t talk, but it’s clear, right . He stayed there for a very short time and returned to Brazil,” he concluded.

Hired by Corinthians in 2010, Paulinho stayed at the club until 2013, when he was sold to the tottenham. Afterwards, the player went through China, Barcelona, until choosing to go to the Middle East. At the moment, it is without a contract and free on the market.