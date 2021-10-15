Corinthians renews contract with Du Queiroz and settles first standoffs

On Thursday, Corinthians agreed to renew the contract with defensive midfielder Du Queiroz, 21, ending one of the disputes that hovered over the youth of the main team with a bond near the end. The new setting of the 37 shirt is valid until December 31, 2024 – the old one was only valid until February of next year.

Queiroz joined the club in 2013, at the age of 13, and won the title of Paulistão U-13 and the Copa do Brasil U-17 at Timão’s base.. This year, after standing out at the base, he was promoted to the main team by coach Sylvinho and, so far, has played in four matches, with three wins and one draw.

He is the likely replacement for Fagner for the match against São Paulo, on Monday, at Morumbi, for the Brazilian Championship. The holder took the third yellow card in the 1-0 victory over Fluminense, on Wednesday.

“I’m so happy! It’s been almost ten years at the club. It’s a dream come true for me and my family. Now, I want to look for titles and always try to do the best for this wonderful crowd,” said the player.

After the agreement with Du, Corinthians remains to finalize the agreement with Gabriel Pereira, the team’s owner and author of the goal of the fourth victory. The attacking midfielder has a contract only until March, but the board assures that it has advanced negotiations for the announcement.

Other youngsters in the squad that have a relationship of less than a year are midfielders Matheus Araújo and Ruan Oliveira, as well as center forward Cauê, but none of them has trained with the professional.

See the links of each player promoted from the base to the main squad.

Cauê – contract until March 31, 2022

Gabriel Pereira – contract until March 31, 2022

Matheus Araújo – contract until May 31, 2022

Ruan Oliveira – contract until June 30, 2022

Lucas Belezi – contract until December 31, 2022

Roni – contract until December 31, 2022

Lucas Piton – contract until December 31, 2022

Xavier – contract until January 31, 2023

Felipe Augusto – contract until October 21, 2023

Guilherme Biro – contract until November 30, 2023

João Victor – contract until December 31, 2023

Adson – contract until December 31, 2023

Vitinho – contract until June 30, 2024

Raul Gustavo – contract until December 31, 2024

Du Queiroz – contract until December 31, 2024

Gustavo Mantuan – contract until January 5, 2025

Matheus Donelli – contract until January 5, 2025

See more at: Du Queiroz and Corinthians Base.