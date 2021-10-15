Cosplayer fan of Demon Slayer wondered what a female version of Inosuke would be like

After a long wait, the second season of the anime Demon Slayer is finally between us. Returning in style with an original episode focused on Kyojuro Rengoku, fans of the series are already ready for the rest of the Infinity Train arc adaptation.

But as we wait for their new episodes to be released every Sunday, many fans are taking the time to pay homage to their favorite characters. This is the case of the French cosplayer known as Muatori, who recently shared on his Instagram and TikTok a simply flawless cosplay of Inosuke.

As you can see in the image below, in addition to the black and blue hair of Inosuke, the cosplayer still appears with a fur around her waist and holding the iconic boar head used as a mask by the character.

If you want to follow and support cosplayer’s work, you can follow her on Instagram, Twitter or TikTok.

the second season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba premiered on the day October 10th with the adaptation of the arc of the Infinite Train, which features additional scenes compared to the movie version and a new soundtrack. Later on the day December 5th, the anime will start the arc of District of Training.

