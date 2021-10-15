Couple finds their pet dog in a suitcase at the airport

Jared and Kristi Owens were flying from Texas to Las Vegas earlier this month, but were told by Southwest Airlines counter staff at Lubbock Airport in the United States that the bag on the scale was about six pounds overweight, and both were surprised to find that their dog had hidden in his suitcase.

Without thinking about it too much, Jared said, “Very quickly, we thought ‘oh, we have to reorganize some things.’ But when they unzipped the bag to see what they could remove, the tiny family chihuahua named Icky pulled his head out of one of Jared’s shoes, and the couple had no idea it was there when they packed him.

Incredibly, Southwest Airlines staff member Cathy Cook, who was helping the couple check in when the discovery was made, even offered to look after Icky while they were gone to ensure she remained safe.

Jared was taken aback by the gesture, “They never acted like that, they were extremely kind. Like I said, she was willing to take care of our dog for us while we were gone,” he said. The excess weight of the luggage certainly saved Icky’s life, and they were both grateful that they had never boarded the plane with the stowaway in tow. But he said hiding in small places wasn’t unusual for his lucky pet.

