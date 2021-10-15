Covid-19 sequelae should affect more than half of those cured

São Paulo – Brazil officially registers 602,099 deaths by covid-19, but scientists argue that the number is certainly higher, due to widespread underreporting. Today (14), 525 deaths were reported within 24 hours, in addition to 14,288 new cases of covid-19. In addition to the hundreds of thousands of families who mourn their dead, millions have covid sequelae. Since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, more than 21.6 million have been infected with the new coronavirus, and more than half of these cases can suffer from the effects of the disease for up to six months after cure.

The estimate is in a study released today by the scientific portal Jama Network Open. In fact, it is a systematic review of 57 studies covering a universe of 250,351 survivors. The proportions of people with at least one observed sequel were: 54% in one month; 55% between two to five months; 54% in six or more months. The most frequent disorders are abnormalities on chest imaging (lungs); mental health disorders such as difficulty concentrating and Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD); and functional mobility disorders such as fatigue, severe weight loss or muscle weakness.

Covid-19 numbers in Brazil. Source: National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass)

Serious sequels of covid

Severe covid sequelae were also observed, such as cardiac, dermatological, throat and dermatological disorders, loss of gray matter in the brain, among others. “And the consequences of this, in addition to affecting the quality of life of people after recovering from the infection? These long-term effects occur on a scale that can overwhelm existing health care capacity, particularly in low- and middle-income countries,” explains neuroscientist and researcher at the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul (UFRGs) Mellanie Fontes-Dutra .

Sequelae vaccination

Faced with this scenario of long-term uncertainty, scientists emphasize that the best way to avoid individual and collective health problems is mass vaccination. “We have data showing that vaccines can help reduce the impact of long covid in recovering patients. Vaccinated (compared to non-vaccinated) have reduced chances of hospitalization, or of having more than five symptoms in the first week of illness, after the first or second dose of the vaccine”, points out the researcher, mentioning a Chilean study that took into account substantial effects of CoronaVac to prevent damage.

Melanie points out that the symptoms of covid cana are not “something trivial” and that they actually impact people’s lives. “And with the amount of cases we’ve had, we need to prepare the health systems to provide the necessary assistance to these people. And that’s why we hit the button so much to get vaccinated.”

Despite Bolsonaro’s denial, Brazil progresses in fighting covid

Vaccination and inequality

The vision for the secondary impacts of covid-19 is particularly relevant in an improving outbreak scenario. The director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom, said in an interview today that deaths are declining in all regions except Europe, where several countries are facing new waves of cases and deaths. “And, of course, deaths are highest in countries and populations with less access to vaccines.”

Adhanom took the opportunity to reinforce the appeal to the richest countries not to apply a third booster dose to healthy adults, but only to the most vulnerable population. This is because vaccine inequality remains alarming. “Countries that continue to deploy reinforcements are now effectively preventing other countries from vaccinating their most at-risk populations,” he said. Of 193 countries in the world, 56 have not met the WHO target of vaccinating 10% of the population by September, the majority in Africa. Three countries have not even started vaccination; Burundi, Eritrea and North Korea.