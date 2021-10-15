Covid-19: with a moving average of falling deaths, Brazil registers 525 deaths in 24 h

Brazil registered 525 deaths and 14,288 cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. This Thursday (14), the moving averages of deaths and infections were at 327 and 11,383, respectively. The numbers show a drop compared to the data of the last few days.

The information is from the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass). With the update, the country has a total of 602,099 deaths and 21,612,237 confirmed cases of the disease since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

use of masks

The City Hall of São Paulo announced, this Thursday, at a press conference, that the use of masks in public places in the capital of São Paulo will continue to be mandatory. Read more.

Antibody and Covid-19 tests

Epidemiologist and professor at the Faculty of Medicine at USP (University of São Paulo) Paulo Lotufo says that carrying out antibody tests to assess whether he is immune to the coronavirus is an “unnecessary” action. Read more.

People fully immunized against Covid-19 will no longer need to have a negative test to participate in test events in the city of Rio de Janeiro. In a municipal decree, published in the Official Gazette this Thursday (14), Mayor Eduardo Paes (PSD) no longer requires the antigen test for people with the complete vaccination schedule, requiring only the presentation of the ‘vaccination passport’. Read more.

Tuberculosis deaths rise in pandemic

The Covid-19 pandemic has reversed years of global progress in fighting tuberculosis, and for the first time in more than a decade, deaths from this disease have increased, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) Global Tuberculosis Report 2021. this Thursday. Read more.

Pandemic leaves children orphans in Brazil

The National Association of Natural Persons Registrars (Arpen-Brasil) carried out a survey that showed that at least 12,211 young people up to six years old were orphaned by Covid-19, between March 16, 2020 and September 24 this year. Read more.

Classroom lessons

The coordinator of Education at UNESCO in Brazil, Rebeca Otero, sees the decision to resume classroom classes in schools as the right one. In an interview with CNN, she stated that there is “great concern” with the educational deficit during the period of the pandemic, in addition to the possibility of an increase in school dropout. Read more.

In an interview with CNN this Thursday, Claudia Costin, director of the Educational Policy Center at the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV), stated that the return to classroom classes should be mandatory. Read more.