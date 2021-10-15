Covid: Pará will require proof of vaccination from servers | News Pará | Online Diary

Governor Helder Barbalho signed this Thursday afternoon (14), at the Government Palace, in Belém, and sent to the State Legislative Assembly (Alepa) the bill that institutes all public agents of the Executive Branch. the mandatory delivery of proof of vaccination against Covid-19 to the respective bodies. The objective is to ensure the safe return of services provided by the government.

“All efforts are important so that we can vaccinate our population, so that we can encourage those who have not yet been vaccinated to understand that there is no other way to protect themselves, to protect others. And the public servants of the State must understand that their missions make them have contact with people on a daily basis, and it is not possible that they are not protected and, eventually, may come to infect others. We cannot admit that a state civil servant, for any reason, stop protecting yourself, eventually getting infected and transmitting the virus to our public, to people who use public services and even run the risk of a new incidence that will put pressure on the health system,” explained Governor Helder Bargain.

According to the draft developed by the State Attorney General (PGE), the project provides as mandatory proof of immunization against the disease to all public agents linked to the state Executive, in order to ensure vaccination of all servers, so that the government can return to providing services to the population in its entirety and capacity, with security.

“The project is an important measure of the State government, to encourage vaccination, and also to pass on to Pará society a message that all public servants, who provide services on behalf of the Pará population, will be vaccinated, contributing to health security State”, reiterated the State Attorney General, Ricardo Sefer.

He also said that the document provides for the possibility of opening a Disciplinary Administrative Proceeding (PAD) against the civil servant who does not provide proof. “The objective is to encourage the population, in general, to be vaccinated as a measure of collective solidarity, so that we can win the pandemic and not have any surprises when Covid returns. Now, after submitting it to Alepa, it is up to the deputies to analyze the project”, concluded Ricardo Sefer.