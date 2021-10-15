Covid Vaccinated to Enter US Unrestricted Beginning Nov. 8, Says White House | World

The United States will lift all international travel restrictions, from November 8th , for foreign adults who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, announced the government of President Joe Biden this Friday (15).

THE measure applies to all countries, including Brazil, and replaces the current system, which restricts the flight of foreigners from certain countries and imposes other restrictions, such as mandatory quarantines.

“The new US travel policy, which requires vaccinations for foreign travelers, will begin Nov. 8,” said Assistant White House Spokesperson Kevin Munoz. “The decision is guided by public health, rigorous and consistent.”

Share this news by WhatsApp

Share this news by Telegram

The White House has previously informed that all vaccines available in the US and those approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) will be accepted (see below).

According to a statement released at the end of September, foreigners traveling to the US must be fully immunized and present proof of vaccination before boarding.

Furthermore, the country will maintain the requirement that the passenger present a negative Covid-19 test done up to 3 days before boarding.

US to lift restrictions on entry of foreigners vaccinated against Covid in November

Vaccines approved in the US

Currently, the CDC considers “fully vaccinated” against Covid-19 who took the immunizers approved for emergency use in the country.: from Pfizer, Moderna and Janssen (Johnson& Johnson single dose vaccine).

2 weeks after the second dose of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

2 weeks after Janssen’s single dose of vaccine

The CDC website on international travel has a caveat and says that “orientation too he can be applied to Covid-19 vaccines that have been listed for emergency use by World Health Organization (eg Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine)”.

Among the immunizing agents approved by the WHO is CoronaVac, a vaccine from the Chinese manufacturer Sinovac, which in Brazil is produced and distributed in partnership with the Butantan Institute.

The vaccines authorized by WHO to date are as follows:

Pfizer/BioNTech

Modern

Oxford/AstraZeneca — produced in Brazil by Fiocruz

Janssen (Johnson & Johnson)

SinoPharm

CoronaVac — produced in Brazil by the Butantan Institute

Vaccines enter the discussion about reopening countries to foreign visitors because each country has defined the rules in its own way and at each moment governments make new decisions about what conditions for each visitor.

As a rule, countries have allowed the entry of visitors who have taken the vaccines authorized in that country. However, little by little, there has been flexibility.