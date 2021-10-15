Covid Vaccination: More than 150 million have taken the 1st dose of vaccines; 101 million are fully immunized | Vaccines

More than 150 million people have taken the first dose of Covid vaccines and are partially immunized. There are 150,659,242 doses that have been applied since the beginning of vaccination, which represents 70.63% of the population.

Those who are fully immunized, who have taken the second dose or the single dose of immunizers, there are 101,836,974 people, which corresponds to 47.47% of the country’s population.

The booster dose was applied in 3,374,171 people (1.58% of the population).

Adding the first, second, single and booster doses, there are 255,870,387 doses given since the beginning of the vaccination.

From yesterday to today, the first dose was administered to 707,656 people, the second to 1,331,023, the single dose to 2,541, and the booster dose to 668,143, a total of 2,709,363 applied doses.

The states with the highest percentage of the population immunized (with a second dose or a single dose) are: São Paulo (62.13%), Mato Grosso do Sul (61.06%), Rio Grande do Sul (53.75%), Paraná (50.79%) and Espírito Santo (48.50%).

Among those whose population is partially immunized are São Paulo (79.77%), Rio Grande do Sul (73.28%), Santa Catarina (72.33%), Paraná (71.92%) and the Federal District (71.91%).

The survey is the result of a partnership of the press vehicles consortium, formed by G1, “O Globo”, “Extra”, “O Estado de S.Paulo”, “Folha de S.Paulo” and UOL. Vaccination data started to be monitored as of January 21st.

255,870,387 (83.22% of the doses distributed to the states) 25 states and the DF released new data: GO, PA, SC, MS, PE, AC, PI, SE, RR, RS, AL, ES, MT, BA, PR, MA, RO, RJ, DF, SP, TO, RN, AP, MG, AM, EC

GO, PA, SC, MS, PE, AC, PI, SE, RR, RS, AL, ES, MT, BA, PR, MA, RO, RJ, DF, SP, TO, RN, AP, MG, AM, EC 1 state has not released new data: PB

Total vaccinated, according to governments, and the percentage in relation to the population of the state:

AC – 1st dose: 539,444 (59.48%); 2nd dose + single dose: 311,453 (34.34%); booster dose: 0

AL – 1st dose: 2,129,996 (63.29%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,241,755 (36.9%); booster dose: 30703

AM – 1st dose: 2,567,510 (60.13%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,638,780 (38.38%); booster dose: 22730

AP – 1st dose: 471,787 (53.76%); 2nd dose + single dose: 226,670 (25.83%); booster dose: 3100

BA – 1st dose: 10,115,895 (67.51%); 2nd dose + single dose: 6,203,078 (41.39%); booster dose: 187746

EC – 1st dose: 6,347,877 (68.7%); 2nd dose + single dose: 4,264,830 (46.15%); booster dose: 85465

DF – 1st dose: 2,225,023 (71.91%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,416,541 (45.78%); booster dose: 52750

ES – 1st dose: 2,926,872 (71.24%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,992,532 (48.5%); booster dose: 155900

GO – 1st dose: 4,898,720 (67.98%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,909,069 (40.37%); booster dose: 61010

MA – 1st dose: 4,129,718 (57.73%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,605,545 (36.42%); booster dose: 0

MG – 1st dose: 15,260,662 (71.27%); 2nd dose + single dose: 9,441,458 (44.09%); booster dose: 236367

MS – 1st dose: 1,936,500 (68.21%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,936,500 (61.06%); booster dose: 221468

MT – 1st dose: 2,321,398 (65.08%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,408,892 (39.5%); booster dose: 19512

PA – 1st dose: 4,991,070 (56.86%); 2nd dose + single dose: 3,371,846 (38.42%); booster dose: 0

PB – 1st dose: 2,906,161 (71.58%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,609,161 (39.64%); booster dose: 40089

PE – 1st dose: 6,597,587 (68.19%); 2nd dose + single dose: 4,047,868 (41.84%); booster dose: 120395

PI – 1st dose: 2,168,531 (65.93%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,241,345 (37.74%); booster dose: 4880

PR – 1st dose: 8,341,371 (71.92%); 2nd dose + single dose: 5,889,783 (50.79%); booster dose: 0

RJ – 1st dose: 12,297,197 (70.42%); 2nd dose + single dose: 7,726,874 (44.25%); booster dose: 427438

NB – 1st dose: 2,454,403 (68.93%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,586,649 (44.56%); booster dose: 43250

RO – 1st dose: 1,142,614 (62.94%); 2nd dose + single dose: 675,783 (37.23%); booster dose: 16096

RR – 1st dose: 332,257 (50.9%); 2nd dose + single dose: 165,445 (25.35%); booster dose: 1923

RS – 1st dose: 8,402,636 (73.28%); 2nd dose + single dose: 6,162,771 (53.75%); booster dose: 205026

SC – 1st dose: 5,307,894 (72.33%); 2nd dose + single dose: 3,411,589 (46.49%); booster dose: 0

SE – 1st dose: 1,638,239 (70.06%); 2nd dose + single dose: 999,393 (42.74%); booster dose: 35316

SP – 1st dose: 37,209,774 (79.77%); 2nd dose + single dose: 28,981,149 (62.13%); booster dose: 1377618

TO – 1st dose: 998,106 (62.1%); 2nd dose + single dose: 573,053 (35.65%); booster dose: 14541

How many doses each state received until October 14th

AC: 1,015,363

AL: 4,513,715

AM: 5,440,080

AP: 1,103,690

BA: 21.090,373

CE: 13,466,508

DF: 4,644,671

ES: 6,625.360

GO: 10,149,690

MA: 9,026,875

MG: 30,683,114

MS: 4,209,455

MT: 4,849,311

PA: 11,179,475

PB: 5,104,223

PE: 13,471,920

PI: 4,519,205

PR: 17,128,390

RJ: 26,015,376

RN: 5,090,730

RO: 2,039,088

RR: 848,203

RS: 17,817,466

SC: 10,057,794

SE: 3,180,095

SP: 67.967,190

TO: 2,163,885

Population estimates are from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).