Covid Vaccination: More than 150 million have taken the 1st dose of vaccines; 101 million are fully immunized | Vaccines

More than 150 million people have taken the first dose of Covid vaccines and are partially immunized. There are 150,659,242 doses that have been applied since the beginning of vaccination, which represents 70.63% of the population.
Those who are fully immunized, who have taken the second dose or the single dose of immunizers, there are 101,836,974 people, which corresponds to 47.47% of the country’s population.
The booster dose was applied in 3,374,171 people (1.58% of the population).
Adding the first, second, single and booster doses, there are 255,870,387 doses given since the beginning of the vaccination.
From yesterday to today, the first dose was administered to 707,656 people, the second to 1,331,023, the single dose to 2,541, and the booster dose to 668,143, a total of 2,709,363 applied doses.
The states with the highest percentage of the population immunized (with a second dose or a single dose) are: São Paulo (62.13%), Mato Grosso do Sul (61.06%), Rio Grande do Sul (53.75%), Paraná (50.79%) and Espírito Santo (48.50%).
Among those whose population is partially immunized are São Paulo (79.77%), Rio Grande do Sul (73.28%), Santa Catarina (72.33%), Paraná (71.92%) and the Federal District (71.91%).
- 25 states and the DF released new data: GO, PA, SC, MS, PE, AC, PI, SE, RR, RS, AL, ES, MT, BA, PR, MA, RO, RJ, DF, SP, TO, RN, AP, MG, AM, EC
- 1 state has not released new data: PB
Total vaccinated, according to governments, and the percentage in relation to the population of the state:
- AC – 1st dose: 539,444 (59.48%); 2nd dose + single dose: 311,453 (34.34%); booster dose: 0
- AL – 1st dose: 2,129,996 (63.29%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,241,755 (36.9%); booster dose: 30703
- AM – 1st dose: 2,567,510 (60.13%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,638,780 (38.38%); booster dose: 22730
- AP – 1st dose: 471,787 (53.76%); 2nd dose + single dose: 226,670 (25.83%); booster dose: 3100
- BA – 1st dose: 10,115,895 (67.51%); 2nd dose + single dose: 6,203,078 (41.39%); booster dose: 187746
- EC – 1st dose: 6,347,877 (68.7%); 2nd dose + single dose: 4,264,830 (46.15%); booster dose: 85465
- DF – 1st dose: 2,225,023 (71.91%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,416,541 (45.78%); booster dose: 52750
- ES – 1st dose: 2,926,872 (71.24%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,992,532 (48.5%); booster dose: 155900
- GO – 1st dose: 4,898,720 (67.98%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,909,069 (40.37%); booster dose: 61010
- MA – 1st dose: 4,129,718 (57.73%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,605,545 (36.42%); booster dose: 0
- MG – 1st dose: 15,260,662 (71.27%); 2nd dose + single dose: 9,441,458 (44.09%); booster dose: 236367
- MS – 1st dose: 1,936,500 (68.21%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,936,500 (61.06%); booster dose: 221468
- MT – 1st dose: 2,321,398 (65.08%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,408,892 (39.5%); booster dose: 19512
- PA – 1st dose: 4,991,070 (56.86%); 2nd dose + single dose: 3,371,846 (38.42%); booster dose: 0
- PB – 1st dose: 2,906,161 (71.58%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,609,161 (39.64%); booster dose: 40089
- PE – 1st dose: 6,597,587 (68.19%); 2nd dose + single dose: 4,047,868 (41.84%); booster dose: 120395
- PI – 1st dose: 2,168,531 (65.93%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,241,345 (37.74%); booster dose: 4880
- PR – 1st dose: 8,341,371 (71.92%); 2nd dose + single dose: 5,889,783 (50.79%); booster dose: 0
- RJ – 1st dose: 12,297,197 (70.42%); 2nd dose + single dose: 7,726,874 (44.25%); booster dose: 427438
- NB – 1st dose: 2,454,403 (68.93%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,586,649 (44.56%); booster dose: 43250
- RO – 1st dose: 1,142,614 (62.94%); 2nd dose + single dose: 675,783 (37.23%); booster dose: 16096
- RR – 1st dose: 332,257 (50.9%); 2nd dose + single dose: 165,445 (25.35%); booster dose: 1923
- RS – 1st dose: 8,402,636 (73.28%); 2nd dose + single dose: 6,162,771 (53.75%); booster dose: 205026
- SC – 1st dose: 5,307,894 (72.33%); 2nd dose + single dose: 3,411,589 (46.49%); booster dose: 0
- SE – 1st dose: 1,638,239 (70.06%); 2nd dose + single dose: 999,393 (42.74%); booster dose: 35316
- SP – 1st dose: 37,209,774 (79.77%); 2nd dose + single dose: 28,981,149 (62.13%); booster dose: 1377618
- TO – 1st dose: 998,106 (62.1%); 2nd dose + single dose: 573,053 (35.65%); booster dose: 14541
How many doses each state received until October 14th
- AC: 1,015,363
- AL: 4,513,715
- AM: 5,440,080
- AP: 1,103,690
- BA: 21.090,373
- CE: 13,466,508
- DF: 4,644,671
- ES: 6,625.360
- GO: 10,149,690
- MA: 9,026,875
- MG: 30,683,114
- MS: 4,209,455
- MT: 4,849,311
- PA: 11,179,475
- PB: 5,104,223
- PE: 13,471,920
- PI: 4,519,205
- PR: 17,128,390
- RJ: 26,015,376
- RN: 5,090,730
- RO: 2,039,088
- RR: 848,203
- RS: 17,817,466
- SC: 10,057,794
- SE: 3,180,095
- SP: 67.967,190
- TO: 2,163,885
- Population estimates are from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).
