Covid’s CPI to indict Bolsonaro for 11 counts, says newspaper

The final report of Covid’s CPI will be known next Tuesday, 19th. Rapporteur Renan Calheiros is in the final phase of work and has already defined that he will seek compensation for the orphans of covid-19 victims. The senator wants the payment of pension for 21 years by the Union.







Jair Bolsonaro during an event in Brasília Photo: Antonio Molina/FotoArena / Estadão Content

According to columnist Lauro Jardim, from the newspaper The globe, Jair Bolsonaro must be charged with 11 crimes: epidemic resulting in death; infringement of sanitary measures; irregular employment of public funds; incitement to crime; forgery of private document; quackery; malfeasance; genocide of indigenous peoples; crimes against humanity; liability crimes; and murder by omission.

Former Minister of Health, General Eduardo Pazuello will be blamed for six crimes in the fight against the new coronavirus pandemic in Brazil: epidemic resulting in death; incitement to crime; irregular employment of public funds; malfeasance; false reporting of crime; genocide of indigenous peoples; and crimes against humanity.

Renan Calheiros’ report will also hold Colonel Élcio Franco, who was Pazuello’s assistant in Saúde, responsible, and 40 other names with links to the federal government.