Creator of God of War reveals that he doesn’t like difficult games like Metroid

Known for creating the franchise God of War, David Scott Jaffe used Twitter to say that he doesn’t like too difficult game franchises.

In the text, Jaffe wrote: “Kena, Metroid, Returnal: all leading the march towards super challenging games. Maybe it’s the NES generation creating their own style, but I hate that crap. And it’s not something about age, I never liked it. But before it wasn’t so rampant, now it seems that developers want to drive players away.”.

The speech, of course, generated a lot of repercussion on social networks and Jaffe even answered a user on the social network, saying he doesn’t want all the games to be made for him:

“Hello sir condescension – calm down, friend. I’ve never suggested that all games should be made for me, but this is MY Twitter account and therefore I’m talking about a gaming trend that I’m not a fan of”:

Next game in the franchise, God of War: Ragnarok is scheduled for release in 2022, with no set date yet.