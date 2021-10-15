Creator of God of War reveals that he doesn’t like difficult games like Metroid

Known for creating the franchise God of War, David Scott Jaffe used Twitter to say that he doesn’t like too difficult game franchises.

In the text, Jaffe wrote: “Kena, Metroid, Returnal: all leading the march towards super challenging games. Maybe it’s the NES generation creating their own style, but I hate that crap. And it’s not something about age, I never liked it. But before it wasn’t so rampant, now it seems that developers want to drive players away.”.

Kena, Metroid, Returnal; all leading the march towards super challenging games.Maybe it’s the NES generation coming into their own designers but I fucking HATE THIS shit. And it’s not an age thing;I NEVER liked it.But it wasn’t so rampant. It’s like devs WANT to push Players away. — DAVID SCOTT JAFFE (@davidscottjaffe) October 10, 2021

The speech, of course, generated a lot of repercussion on social networks and Jaffe even answered a user on the social network, saying he doesn’t want all the games to be made for him:

Hey, mister condescension-settle down, pal. I never suggested all games have to be for me. But it IS my twitter account and thus I’m expressing a trend in gaming that I’m not a fan of. — DAVID SCOTT JAFFE (@davidscottjaffe) October 10, 2021

Next game in the franchise, God of War: Ragnarok is scheduled for release in 2022, with no set date yet.