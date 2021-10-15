Creature with a bizarre look stirs the web’s imagination

Photos of a rosy-colored, translucent-looking creature circulate on social networks and have been stirring the imagination of internet users, who came to classify the specimen as an alien being. Similar to a jellyfish, the animal was found on the sandy strip of beach at Urangan Beach in Queensland, Australia.

The first record of the discovery asked whether “that strange bubble” was a “dangerous rockfish.” The species (verrucous synanceia) is considered one of the most poisonous fish in the world, being able to cause cardiac arrest and paralyze muscles, which can lead to death in an adult in less than an hour.

The guesses were the most varied, including jellyfish and even ambergris – a material produced in the intestine of sperm whales considered a rare and valuable raw material for the perfume industry. “If it’s ambergris, it’s worth a lot of money, it’s worth exploring,” recommended one of the netizens.

According to National Geographic, however, the strange creature would be a nudibranch – small marine animals that belong to the family of gastropod molluscs, popularly called sea slugs. They live at the bottom of the oceans and have a gelatinous body, with more than 2,000 species already reported.