Criticized, Luiz Adriano tries to establish himself again at Palmeiras and rebuts: “I don’t do anything soft” | palm trees

The owner of Palmeiras in the goalless draw with Bahia last Tuesday, Luiz Adriano is experiencing another reality at the club. Of the goals and important performances in the 2020 calendar, the striker started to live with criticism and demands from the alviverde fans.

In the defeat against Bragantino last week, the Premiere broadcast caught the striker arguing with a fan while still on the bench. This Thursday, a video that went viral on social networks shows the athlete cursing some people from Palmeiras in the stands of Allianz Parque.

According to the athlete, it was a response after hearing offenses against family members. He denied a problem with his everyday behavior, apologized to the other Palmeiras fans and promised dedication whenever he wears the Alviverde shirt.

1 of 2 Luiz Adriano talks with Vitor Castanheira, assistant to Abel Ferreira, at Academia do Palmeiras — Photo: Cesar Greco / Ag. Palmeiras Luiz Adriano talks with Vitor Castanheira, assistant to Abel Ferreira, at Academia do Palmeiras — Photo: Cesar Greco / Ag. Palmeiras

– An individual started to curse my family, children, and I replied with a curse, because like anyone else, I do not admit that my family members are mentioned and have nothing to do with it. I accept criticisms in relation to my football, but it is not nice when it offends my wife, children and family – said the player, through his press office.

– I confess that it was a hot-headed moment, and it was aimed at a person and not the Palmeiras fans, for which I have enormous respect, admiration and affection. I ask for sincere forgiveness for my attitude, but I cannot accept offenses involving people I love. I fight and will always fight for this shirt. Serious training. I don’t go soft as they say. I always go out on the field with a strong desire to wear this shirt.

The episode was discussed internally at the Football Academy. The understanding is that the athlete was wrong to answer the fan, but the offenses to family members were also regretted.

Top scorer from Palmeira in the 2020 calendar, Luiz Adriano has been more in the news because of the problems this season: he has already broken the quarantine, when he ran over a person at the exit of a mall, was fined by the board and also the target of fan protests.

Luiz Adriano only has four goals this season, the last against Chapecoense

Previously in the sights of clubs like Internacional and Grêmio, the number 10 shirt remained at Verdão and today he shares a role with Deyverson in the squad from Palma. The team’s performance, however, has made coach Abel Ferreira improvise Ron as a center forward in some matches.

In 2021, he participated in 29 of the 58 matches of Palmeiras, 18 times as a starter – he has added 100 games since his arrival at the club in 2019. This season, he scored four goals and gave four assists.

This Sunday, Palmeiras will face Internacional, at 4 pm (GMT), at Allianz Parque, in a direct confrontation for places in the Libertadores qualifying zone. In a bad phase, Verdão comes from a sequence of seven matches without a win in the season. Luiz Adriano has a chance to appear again in the starting lineup.