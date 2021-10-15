Cruzeiro players go on strike and do not show up at Toca da Raposa | cruise

After the tie with Botafogo on Tuesday, Cruzeiro players had a break on Wednesday and would re-present themselves this Thursday, at Toca da Raposa. However, the athletes comply with the strike notice and no one was in CT to train. The heavenly manifest is because of the constant back wages of every department in the club.

According to the club’s press office, the players who are undergoing treatment at the Medical Department were at the club in the morning. Who is in the DM is: Wellington Nem, Flávio, Marcinho and Henrique.

The movement in Toca da Raposa remains calm this Thursday afternoon. Some employees are working normally, such as a lawn mower, janitors and administrative staff, as well as a masseuse.

1 of 2 Toca da Raposa on the first day of the players’ strike — Photo: Guto Rabelo/TV Globo Toca da Raposa on the first day of the players’ strike — Photo: Guto Rabelo/TV Globo

The athletes published, this Wednesday, a statement that would be on strike indefinitely. According to the ge, players will only return to training when employees’ salaries are paid.

The players communicated, through an open letter on social networks, that they would go on strike because of back wages. It is not possible to specify how many months and amounts the club has in debt to employees. But, in the publication, they stated that they went on for more than six months without receiving payment.

At the end of this Wednesday night, the U-20 players also adhered to the manifesto, publishing a letter similar to the professional’s. Athletes in the category even had a one-day stoppage last week, also due to not receiving payments.

Cruzeiro’s next game in Serie B is only on Friday, the 22nd, against Avaí, in Ressacada.