Cruzeiro President meets with athletes and partners to try to end the strike

The president of Cruzeiro, Sérgio Santos Rodrigues, will meet this Friday (15) with partner athletes and businessmen to try to put an end to the players’ strike started last Wednesday (13).

The leader arrived in Belo Horizonte on Thursday (12) after giving a lecture on management in Europe. The tendency is for the meeting to have the presence of more experienced players, such as Fábio and Rafael Sóbis. With salaries of athletes and employees late, activities are still suspended at Toca da Raposa II.

The club’s main financial supporter, Pedro Lourenço, from Supermercados BH, is in Portugal and arrives on Sunday, but has a voice in the discussions. Another important figure is businessman Régis Campos, from Emccamp construction company. He is one of the advisers who have helped in the attempt to attract investors through the approval of the Football Association (SAF).

Updated at 10:38.

Sérgio Rodrigues also promised to give a press conference this Friday.

