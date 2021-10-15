Cruzeiro’s under-20 players train and will have a talk with committee about stoppage | cruise

The strike of Cruzeiro’s professional players continues for another day at Toca da Raposa and with no end in sight. At base, activities continue normally. Until now. Athletes from the under-20 and the women’s team also assess the stoppage of activities, if the situation is not resolved.

This Thursday, the base players trained normally, and the forecast is that, this Friday, the afternoon appointments will also be held. The athletes will have a conversation with the technical committee for a possible stoppage, starting on Saturday. The women’s team will also go through a meeting to decide on the next steps.

The sub-20 has a game scheduled for next Wednesday, the 20th, for the final of the Campeonato Mineiro. The Fox faces the rival America-MG. The schedule also includes training this Saturday.

This Thursday afternoon, the professional cast completed the strike and did not appear again at Toca da Raposa. On Wednesday, the athletes were off. Today, cast leaders will meet with the board.

1 of 2 Cruzeiro U-20 Players — Photo: Rodolfo Rodrigues Cruzeiro U-20 players — Photo: Rodolfo Rodrigues

THE Professional players’ strike was announced on Wednesday, through an open letter from the athletes published on social networks. In the end of the day, Under-20 kids joined the manifesto also because of back wages. There was the possibility of a stoppage of the youths, but there was no consensus within the team, and the players participated in activities normally on Thursday.

Training this Friday is scheduled for the afternoon, and the expectation is that the athletes will participate in the activities and talk to the technical committee about adherence to the strike. Cruzeiro’s women’s football is also studying a stoppage. The cast will meet with the technical committee and should make a statement this Friday.

President articulates meetings

The president of Cruzeiro, Sérgio Santos Rodrigues, articulates since he returned to Brazil this Thursday, meetings with the cast and businessmen to resolve the situation. The manager has meetings scheduled with businessmen this morning and with part of the cast in the afternoon at Toca da Raposa.