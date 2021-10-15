Crytek Details Crysis 2 Remastered Enhancements for PC and Consoles

Remastered series trilogy will be officially released tomorrow

THE crytek reported yesterday, 13, the details of technical improvements made in the Crysis 2 remaster. In a live made on the company’s Twitch channel, Steffen Halbig, project manager of Crysis Remastered, and Rick Taylor, community manager, talked about the changes made for the game. Crysis Remastered Trilogy will be released tomorrow, 15, and it will be possible to purchase the complete trilogy of games or titles Crysis Remastered 2 and Crysis Remastered 3 in separate way.

THE streaming lasted about one hour and, in addition to the technical specifications, Crytek members showed a gameplay of how the game is running.

Updates and improvements

Check out the list of improvements announced for Crysis 2 Remastered below.

HDR (via Patch)

TAA (temporal anti-aliasing)

Post-processing POM (parallax mapping improvements)

Improved vegetation shading

SSS (Shadows in Screen Space)

SSDO (Screen Space Directional Occlusion)

SSGI (Screen Space Global Illumination)

SVOGI (voxel-based global lighting)

SSR (Screen Space Reflections – Improved on Crysis 1 Remastered)

Improvements in shadow technologies

shadows on the glass

Particle shadows

Shadows on water (PC only)

Gun animation at 60 FPS (PC and next-gen consoles only)

Water Ripple Animation (PC and Next Generation Consoles only)

60 FPS and up to 4K resolution support (PC and next generation consoles only)

Over 150 unique CPU and GPU performance improvements

Ray Tracing Software (PC only)

Hardware Ray Tracing (PC only)

NVIDIA DLSS (PC only)

Improved lighting

Improved cube map reflections and image-based lighting

Improved selected materials and textures (500 from 2000)

Enhanced Select Features (38 Props)

Improved selected vehicles (31 vehicles)

Improved Select Weapons (18 Weapons, 3 Explosives, 9 Weapon Attachments)

Enhanced selected characters (12 characters with 20 variations and 13 attachments)

The series

THE crysis game series started to be released in 2007, for PC and consoles from Sony and Microsoft available at the time. The game is a FPS (First person shooter) of Science fiction and it was a lot critically acclaimed. Crysis 2 and Crysis 3 have been released, respectively, in 2011 and 2013. {71430}



Now the remaster of the series guarantees that he will be available also for Xbox One, Xbox Series S and X, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, PC and Nintendo Switch. The game is on pre-order and will be officially released tomorrow, Friday, 15.

