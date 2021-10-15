CS:GO: HEN1 and LUCAS1 go to 00Nation’s bank | cs:go

Henrique “HEN1” and Lucas “LUCAS1” are on the 00Nation bench. The organization said on Thursday afternoon that it had decided to remove the brothers from the starting lineup of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive while the rest of the players traveled to the organization’s headquarters in Oslo, Norway.

HEN1 and LUCAS1 were part of the six-player rotation of the team, which is now depleted and has only Alencar “trk”, Leonardo “leo_drk”, Vinicius “vsm” and Vito “kNg”, as well as coach Raphael “cogu”.

1 of 1 HEN1 and LUCAS1 were moved to 00Nation’s bank — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram HEN1 and LUCAS1 were moved to 00Nation’s bank — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

The move comes shortly after the team’s non-ranking for the PGL Major Stockholm. With the two brothers as starters, the team finished the IEM Fall in the lantern and placed seventh in the North American Regional Major Ranking (RMR), outside the qualifying zone for the world championship.

Twin brothers and known for spending much of their career together, the Teles joined 00Nation in early September, after months of competing with the independent project of O Plano. In addition to IEM Fall, the team competed in a number of online competitions in Europe wearing the organization’s shirt, such as the BLAST Nordic Masters Fall, the Malta Vibes Knockout Series and the Funspark ULTI.

Before joining the Plan, the brothers were defending different teams in 2020. LUCAS1 had a stint in MIBR and HEN1 played for FURIA, having a successful year on US soil and being voted 16th best player of the year by HLTV. At the end of the season, however, the player asked to leave the team to return to acting alongside his brother.