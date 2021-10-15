CS:GO: “Restart”, says LUCAS1 about going to 00Nation’s bank

by

LUCAS1 defined the trip to the 00Nation reserve bank with his brother HEN1 as a period of “restart”. The player also thanked his former teammates for the year.

“We were moved to the 00Nation bank. Thanks to all my former teammates for the year and to the organization for the opportunity. Start over. May God bless you all,” wrote LUCAS1.

HEN1, who also leaves 00Nation’s lineup, did not comment on the change until the time of the article’s publication.

Former teammates of the twins, vsm and leo_drk commented on the news.