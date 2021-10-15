CS:GO: “Restart”, says LUCAS1 about going to 00Nation’s bank

LUCAS1 defined the trip to the 00Nation reserve bank with his brother HEN1 as a period of “restart”. The player also thanked his former teammates for the year.

“We were moved to the 00Nation bank. Thanks to all my former teammates for the year and to the organization for the opportunity. Start over. May God bless you all,” wrote LUCAS1.

— Lucas Teles (@LUCAS1) October 14, 2021

HEN1, who also leaves 00Nation’s lineup, did not comment on the change until the time of the article’s publication.

Former teammates of the twins, vsm and leo_drk commented on the news.

I thank the @LUCAS1 and @HEN1 for the partnership we had during this year. We’ve been through a lot together and all the good memories will be saved! It was a great pleasure to play and hang out with you guys, and I only wish the super twins luck in the future! Tmj👊🙏 https://t.co/dcwGlHxVK9 — Leonardo de Oliveira (@leo_drunky) October 14, 2021