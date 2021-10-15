Cssio’s record and Paulisto’s 1977 record mark the Corinthians’ victory backstage; Look

Corinthians beat Fluminense 1-0, playing at the Neo Química Arena, in a match valid for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship. On Thursday night, the club released the backstage of the victory – see below.

The video published by Corinthians begins with images of the players arriving at the Neo Química Arena. Soon after, Flávio de Oliveira appears with his fiery speech before the match against Fluminense.

“The competition is difficult, I don’t even need to tell you, in the last game we saw it. We can do more! You have to run and score! There are people who have a lot more time here than me, so you know what to do there So let’s go with God and think about the victory!”, said, exalted, the physical trainer.

Sylvinho also spoke before the game. The coach asked his players to be competitive, in addition to demanding a good defense from the Corinthians team.

“Gentlemen, the game is about defending well. I’ve already spoken once and I’m talking the second time: defend well. You have to feel, imposition. It starts with 11 and ends with 11, standing up. Race, sweat, it’s a tough game… we need the whole group. We need that vibration and energy!” demanded the coach.

Post-Game Interviews

The first to talk to the CorinthiansTV it was Gustavo Mosquito. Author of a beautiful assistance for Gabriel Pereira, the 19 shirt explained that the role he played in the game was very much coached by Sylvinho.

“Sylvinho really likes this opposite foot, right? We had already been doing this in training and it was time to get this nice pass out. The most important thing is the victory and the strength of the group. Let’s go ahead, because we have a lot of things to look for. this year yet,” celebrated Mosquito.

Shy, Gabriel Pereira spoke quickly. The author of the beautiful goal in the victory against Fluminense celebrated the goal and sent a message to Fiel.

“Important victory, happy to be able to score the first goal in front of the crowd. Now it’s time to focus on the next game, which is very important against São Paulo. A unique feeling. I wanted to be able to go up there with them and celebrate together. You can be sure of that. that whenever I’m on the field I’ll do my best and always fight for them (fans)”, said the 38 shirt shyly.

Cassio’s record

With a beautiful performance against Fluminense, Cássio became the goalkeeper with the most games without conceding goals with the Corinthians shirt. There are already 236 games without being leaked. The shirt 12 greatly celebrated the historic mark.

“Glory to God for this moment. Thank you my co-workers, everyone who is at Corinthians, family. I don’t go anywhere alone, so I was very happy for this mark. Happy for the goalkeepers I passed, with a huge history here at Corinthians … I hope that I can help Corinthians to stay many, many games without conceding a goal. I embrace Faithful for the support I always have and go, Corinthians!”, cheered Cássio.

Lecture with goal by Basilio and video by Zé Maria

The video ended with a beautiful passage by Sylvinho. In the lecture before the match against Fluminense, the Corinthians coach recalled the 1977 title in São Paulo, where the Parque São Jorge club ended the 23-year-old queue without a title. In addition, he also tore up praise for Zé Maria.

“44 years ago, this club was champion in 1977. 23 years after a title. 23 years waiting for a title. One of the symbols that represents this shirt was in this game. span on the field. They will see you play and they love the technique, but they are passionate about sweat! This gentleman is Zé Maria. Symbol of that team and of the history of this club’, concluded the coach.

