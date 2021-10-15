Cuiabá x Sport: see lineups, guesses and where to watch the Brasileirão game live

in this Thursday (14) O live football brings the duel between Cuiabá and Sport, in departure valid by 26th round of the Brasileirão. Thus, the place of departure will be the Arena Pantanal in Cuiabá. Finally, the duel starts at 7:00 pm (Brasilia time).

Live Football: Cuiabá hasn’t won in five games

For conversation starters; Dourado is still hoping to secure a place among the next participants in the Copa Sudamericana. For that, Cuiabá needs to return to present the good results it had at the beginning of the return in this Brasileirão. However, it is not what the team led by Jorginho has in recent matches.

So, Dourado doesn’t know what it’s like to win in the competition for five rounds. In this way, Dourado must set up an offensive scheme to go in search of the three points at home in this journey.

Probable lineup: Walter; João Lucas, Marllon, Paulão and Uendel; Auremir, Pepê and Camilo; Jonathan Cafú, Clayson and Jenison… Technician: Jorginho

Brasileirão live: Still on the Z4, Sport reacted

On the other hand, the Pernambuco Lion has already lived much better moments than this one in Brasileirão. Thus, Sport Recife struggles to get out of the relegation zone; but need points for that. In this way, the rubro-negro from Recife reacted and is in full recovery.

That is, despite continuing on the Z4; Sport Recife won its last three duels. Thus, the team demonstrates rehabilitation and full conditions to remain in the elite of Brasileirão next season.

Probable lineup: Mailson; Hayner, Sabino, Rafael Thyere and Sander; Zé Welison, Marcão Silva, Gustavo Oliveira and Hernanes; Everaldo and Mikael. Technician: Gustavo Florentín

Transmission – Where to watch Cuiabá vs Sport live

Thus, the exhibition of live football this Thursday (14/10) with the duel between Cuiabá and Sport Recife; will be through the channels SportTV and Premiere.

Hunch – Cuiabá x Sport

Finally; the hunch of this duel credits a slight advantage; and therefore, triumph of the visitors. Thus, Sport must continue its rehabilitation in Brasileirão; while Cuiabá has its relapse.

Probabilities: Cuiabá – 35%; Tie – 25%; Sport – 40%

Technical sheet – Cuiabá x Sport

Phase/Tournament: 26th round – Brasileirão

Date: 10/14/2021

Hour: 7:00 pm (Brasilia time)

Local: Arena Pantanal, Cuiabá / MT

Arbitration: Leandro Pedro Vuaden / RS

Assistants: Jorge Eduardo Bernardi and José Eduardo Calza / RS

VAR: Rodrigo Dalonso Ferreira / SC

Where to watch: SportTV and Premiere

