Curse? Pawns are eliminated from The Farm after wearing Valentina’s clothes.

Everyone already knows that Victor Pecoraro is out of contention for the R$ 1.5 million prize for A Fazenda 13, by Record. The actor was eliminated on the farm this Thursday (14/10) in which he disputed the permanence in the rural reality show with Gui Araujo and Aline Mineiro. But let’s not talk about that right now. Something curious about his exit from the program caught my attention. Did you notice, dear reader, that he produced for the big night, enhancing his look with a coat by Valentina Francavilla?

Well then. Last week, Erika Schneider was eliminated from the attraction commanded by Adriane Galisteu. And pay attention: the former dancer of Faustão wore for the special night a black dress with plenty of shine from the former stage assistant of the presenter Ratinho. And like Victor, the blonde was eliminated from The Farm. Strange, isn’t it? Was it Valentina’s curse? Let’s wait for the scenes in the next chapters.

Victor Pecoraro was the fourth eliminated from A Fazenda 13. The actor was the person who received the least votes to continue in Itapecerica da Serra. He got only 22.82%, while Aline got 51.25% and Gui Araújo got 25.93% of the votes.

In an interview at Cabine de Compression, the artist spoke of the disappointment he had with Bil Araújo, who did not give immunity to him but to dancer Dynho Alves. The actor also told the reasons that led him to throw yogurt at Rico Melquiades during one of the biggest crap of the edition so far.

“I regretted it. Actually, what happens: I had a lot of accumulated behavior from Rico over the weeks. The screaming, raising your voice, cursing. Then he had a noncompliance with me about taking care of the cow,” he said.

Victor recalled that he spoke with the comedian before the assignment of tasks and warned him that he had severe back pain. “Dude, I never had a back problem, impressive. I don’t know if it was stress, which it was, but I had a bad back for about nine days and I had asked him not to put me in the cow or put something more relaxed. He had told me that ‘ok’ looking into my eyes and then disobeyed, manipulated by Gui Araujo. That was all inside of me”, he said.

“At that moment, I actually didn’t get off the couch in a rage to do it. I wanted to show him that he was being a boy acting that way, I could also be a boy acting another way. So, that was the action I took at that moment”, he declared.

