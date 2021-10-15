cyber attack takes down systems and service channels

SAO PAULO – Porto Seguro (PSSA3) reported that a cyber attack caused instability in its service channels and in some of its systems, this Thursday, 14

“The company promptly activated all the security protocols and, since 3 pm, it has been gradually restoring its environment and continues working to restore normalcy as soon as possible,” Porto informed in a note.

The text also informs that, “so far, no data leakage of the company, its subsidiaries, its customers and/or partners has been identified, including any personal data”.

Other cyber attacks

Tour operator CVC (CVCB3) was another company that also suffered cyber attacks.

According to the company reported on Thursday, significant progress has been made in restoring the functionality of its main systems, especially those that support the operation, after a cyber attack suffered on October 2nd.

(With Content Status)

