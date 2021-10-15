Cyrela’s preview arrives to mitigate investor concerns about the construction sector

THE Cyrela (CYRE3) reported another set of positive numbers in the operational preview for the third quarter of the year, with launches and inventories selling well, in the opinion of BTG Pactual (BPAC11).

“Operating numbers were solid overall – launches continued to grow at a fast pace, and net sales remained strong, as launches and inventories sold well,” said analysts Gustavo Cambauva and Elvis Credendio, in a report released tonight this Wednesday.

Between July and September 2021, the construction company launched R$ 2.2 billion, an increase of 33.2% compared to the same three months of 2020. There were 12 projects launched in the period.

Sales, despite having fallen 20.2%, to R$1.3 billion, came 6% above what BTG expected. Of the amount, R$ 195 million were in finished inventory, R$ 440 million in inventory under construction and R$ 730 million in launches.

BTG believes that Cyrela’s preview is a way to show investors more concerned about the slowdown in sales by construction companies that the numbers remain positive. The bank reaffirmed its buy recommendation for the share, with a target price of R$37 for the next 12 months, as it sees it “highly attractive”, traded at 7 times P/E (price over earnings) for 2021 and 6 times P/E for 2022.

Who liked Cyrela’s preview was also the XP Investments. According to the brokerage, sales reflected solid demand in the middle and high-income segment for Cyrela’s products, despite the negative interest rate outlook for real estate financing.

O Bank of America it kept the buy recommendation for the name, being the institution’s top pick in the sector, given the strong momentum of gains added to the “mobility” between the segments (the company managed to reduce exposure to low income).

Neutral reading

Unlike other banks and brokers, the Credit Suisse took a neutral, slightly negative view on the data released by Cyrela. The releases were the positive point of the report, it is true, but the institution believes that the slowdown in sales could be a “yellow flag”.

“Overall, the numbers remain healthy; however, we are cautious with the performance of future sales, given the stiffer competition and the greater concentration of launches”, explained Daniel Gasparete, Pedro Hajnal and Vanessa Quiroga, from the Credit Suisse analysis team, in a report also released on the evening of fourth.

The bank has a neutral recommendation for Cyrela’s paper, with a target price of R$25.