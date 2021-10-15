Daniel Craig reveals that he frequents gay bars to avoid fights

Actor Daniel Craig, 53, revealed to the Lunch with Bruce podcast that he frequents gay bars. According to him, the establishments are safer in several aspects.

“I’ve been going to gay bars for as long as I can remember,” he said. “One of the reasons is because I don’t get into fights in gay bars that often. And because of the f**king in straight bars, I just got tired,” he amended.

According to Craig, when he was younger he used to run away from fights, but that happened a lot. Other than that, he said, they were also good places to meet women. Daniel has been married to actress Rachel Weisz since 2011.

“You really didn’t need to declare your sexuality. It was fine. I could meet girls there because there are a lot of girls there for exactly the same reason I was,” he said.

The actor, who has just retired as the James Bond spy, is excited for the sequel to the Academy Award-nominated film “Between Knives and Secrets” (2019). In an interview with Empire website, he says that the suspense will bring big differences.

Craig praised Rian Johnson, with whom he worked on the filming of “Between Knives and Secrets 2,” and says his return to the role of detective Benoit Blanc could be even better than the first film. “The script arrived and I was like ‘you’re kidding,'” he said.

“We finished [as filmagens da sequência] literally a few weeks ago,” Craig continued. “I daresay it’s better. Let’s see, I don’t want to defy fate. It’s different, but it’s amazing,” added the star of the movie “007 – No Time to Die”.