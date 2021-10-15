Data Protection Act supports abortion and pandemic decisions

When the LGPD (General Data Protection Law) came into force last year, the expectation of the legal world was that almost all cases would be claims for moral damages due to undue leaks of personal information. A survey by Jusbrasil in partnership with the IDP (Brazilian Institute of Education, Development and Research) shows that, in its first year in force, the law was the basis for court decisions on a wide range of issues – abortion, elections, pandemics and even Covid’s CPI .

Jusbrasil conducted a survey of cases judged in all 90 courts in the country between September 2020 and August 2021, the period of the first year of the law in force. Through artificial intelligence, decisions with terms related to the LGPD were filtered. Then, researchers from the IDP analyzed the cases individually and came to the conclusion that the law supported 274 case decisions in the period.

In analyzing the decisions, the researchers identified the five most discussed topics in the courts under the new law: the processing of data in criminal investigations; the advertising of personal data in legal proceedings; sharing and accessing the public power database; what data can be used as evidence in legal proceedings; moral damages arising from leakage or misuse of personal data, and, finally, fraud in the consumer relationship due to misuse of data.

Decisions based on the LGPD were taken by all branches of the judiciary: electoral courts, courts of law, federal courts, labor courts, superior courts.

In one case, the São Paulo Court of Justice ruled on the case of a woman who was treated at a hospital for an abortion and was later denounced to the Public Ministry. Based on the LGPD and the medical confidentiality rule, the court closed the investigations because sensitive patient information had been improperly passed on.

At the STF, several proposed appeals on Covid’s CPI were discussed in light of the LGPD. The law leaves it open whether access to data and interception in criminal investigations should be subject to the rules of law. So far, the Supreme has decided yes.

A decision by the STJ denied that evidence was produced with a huge amount of data from individuals for an investigation. According to the court, there was no proportionality. The measure would jeopardize a very large number of data when only a few would be needed.

On another front, Minister Edson Fachin, of the STF, decided that it was important to continue collecting data on quilombola peoples in the pandemic, to support public health policies. However, the data would need to be kept confidential, based on the LGPD.

The researcher Laura Schertel, a lawyer and researcher at the IDP, explained that the objective of the research was to know the tendency of the courts in decisions about the law. According to her, it is still too early to reach a conclusion. However, she says the researchers were impressed that the decisions dealt with a variety of issues, not just moral damage, as they initially imagined.

Braulio Gusmão, a researcher at the IDP and labor judge, stated that the survey is just the beginning of work, which will continue to be carried out and published on a website. “The work is the beginning, not the end of a project. Let this be continuous. It is too early to say that the Brazilian Judiciary is going this way or that. We imagined that there would be a lot of decision about moral damage. The research showed that several other relevant themes emerged in that period,” he said.

“We have an almost unique opportunity in the Brazilian Judiciary, because we have the technology to carry out this research and the opportunity to analyze a law that emerged a year ago. With the continuity of work, we will be able to outline how this law was developed and how it will affect the Judiciary from birth”, pointed out the founding partner of Jusbrasil, Luiz Paulo Pinho.