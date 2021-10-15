Dedé detonates the direction of Cruzeiro and says he split Ceni’s fight

Credit: Disclosure/Cruise

Defender Dedé criticized Cruzeiro’s board of directors after filing a lawsuit against the club. During an interview with Flow Sport Clube, on Youtube, the defender pointed out that he had agreed to receive only R$ 150,000 during treatment. However, he learned that he would not receive more from the team.

“A message came from inside that the guys are not going to pay you anymore. Which was the (salary) reduced. Reduced, from the reduced to the reduced. They won’t pay you and prioritize who’s in there. I covered all my surgery costs, physical therapy, to go back to the club. How can they not pay me? Then I decided to wait. I waited a month, two months and nothing”, said Dedé.

““A friend of mine from the inside called me and asked if I received it, because the staff received it for two months. I was going to Rio, I stopped the car and I hadn’t received it. Then I thought it was dirty for everything I did for the club, for what I was doing, working like hell. That’s where I decided to seek my rights”, justified the former Cruzeiro defender.

“My departure was also troubled. The guys claimed disability, tried to mess with me. A lot of things. I went to BH to take a test, took the test and passed. They claimed that the day didn’t happen, I had to go back to BH to do the expertise. I did it and was approved again. It was the biggest roll, big stop, annoying”, completed the player.

Dedé also ends by saying that he is very fond of Cruzeiro’s fans, although he has a troubled end of passage. “Every feeling I gave myself for the club, I still have, because the club has nothing to do with who runs the institution. I will always have affection for the club. The clubs I follow are Cruzeiro, Vasco and Volta Redonda”, he concluded.

Dedé reveals that he broke up a fight between Thiago Neves and Rogério Ceni

Also during the conversation, the defender revealed details of the crisis between Cruzeiro’s squad and Rogério Ceni in 2019, when they were still fighting to stay in the Serie A of Brasileirão. “Against Ceará, I saw that the game needed a Thiago Neves, who didn’t come up against Rogério. I’m a talker, so I was honest,” he said.

“I got to the locker room and said, ‘Wow, Rogério, you don’t need to be a friend, we have to be professionals and such’, and he turned away. After that, there was that mess with the board, I got nervous, and then came the resignation”, commented the defender.

“It was in the game against Inter that there was the greatest friction with Rogério Ceni and the athletes. Thiago Neves made a statement about him having put Jadson on the side and said that ‘an important game cannot be invented’. Rogério didn’t like it. There it ended. Our team was on the ground, nobody had the strength for anything”, concluded Dedé.

