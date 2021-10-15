Dedé tells details of ‘dating’ with Flamengo, saying that ‘just crazy wouldn’t go’ and reveals an invitation he received in Brazil

Without playing since 2019, defender Dedé received contacts from major Brazilian football clubs in the period, including Flamengo. “For God’s sake, who wouldn’t be interested in playing for Flamengo?”, he declared.

Despite the identification with the Vasco da Gama, Dedé would have no problem playing in the Flamengo. In an interview with the podcast Flow Sport Club, the defender with 160 games for Cruzmaltino revealed that there was even a recent conversation with Rubro-Negro.

“It’s not dating, but an exchange of messages, even with regard to my recovery there at Flamengo,” said the defender, who stated that ‘only a crazy person’ would refuse to play at Rubro-Negro.

“For the love of God, who wouldn’t be interested in playing for Flamengo? Like many other big teams in Brazil. I went through Vasco, everyone knows the affection I have for Vasco, gratitude for everything, but I’m a professional.”

“Would you play for Flamengo? You can ask anyone. only a madman would deny for the structure that the club provides today”.

Dedé also revealed that he received an invitation from Rodrigo Caetano, director of Atlético-MG, to treat his injury to his last club’s main rival, the cruise. Remember that the defender has not acted since September 2019.

“I didn’t talk to the club itself, but to Rodrigo Caetano, who is my friend, and he asked me how I was doing, and if I wanted to go there to recover. I wanted to do a project. ‘Ah, if it works, you will already be here‘”.

The defender also spoke about other queries, such as one from the International, but that did not advance.

“Team polls, but with this fear of my injury, as my managers had reported from Inter. But, well, this is not a proposal.. It was just the guys remembering: ‘look at Dedé'”.

