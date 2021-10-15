Delta variant threatens Goiás again and the number of cases increases by 82% in one week

Even with the advance of immunization in Goiás, a data has been drawing the attention of technicians from the State Department of Health (SES).

The number of cases with the Delta variant – considered to have greater transmission power – rose 82% in just one week. Jumping from 228 cases to 416.

The strain is already present in at least 22 municipalities in the state.

The data are from the bulletin published regularly by the folder and reveal the information collected between September 29 and October 6th.

The largest number of cases of the Delta variant is present in the municipalities of Aparecida de Goiânia and Goiânia.

In addition to the Indian variant, three others are on the radar of the Center for Strategic Information and Response in Health Surveillance: Alfa (United Kingdom), Beta (South Africa) and Gama (Brazil/Japan).

In practice, according to the bulletin, the emergence of new variants is already expected, but the collections indicate that they have been ‘persistently maintaining their transmission capacity and continue to be a concern for disease surveillance’.

Therefore, the folder reinforces the need for health professionals and institutions to immediately notify the epidemiological surveillance of each municipality about the genetic results of the tests.

The strategic information center also affirms the importance of measures such as the correct use of masks, social distance and hand hygiene.