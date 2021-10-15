Dénis Abrahão confirms that he is Grêmio’s new soccer runner-up and plans to announce the coach soon

Marcos Hermann’s replacement is set. Denis Abrahão confirmed, this Thursday, that he took over as Grêmio’s new Football Vice-President. In an interview with the program Repórter Esportivo, on Rádio Guaíba, the manager projected work to announce the technician soon and solve the team’s problems to react in Brasileirão. The team is 19th, with 23 points and five points away from the first team of Z4.

“We need small details to announce the new coach. Small details,” he said when asked about coach Vagner Mancini, file one for the position at the moment. “I’m not going to talk about a coach who hasn’t signed the contract yet. I’ve already talked to two coaches. One is practically closed. I hope he arrives tomorrow and goes to the bunker on Sunday,” he said.





The now runner-up in football will work alongside Sergio Vasques de Souza: “My faithful squire” “I arrive with great desire, very comfortable, because I’m arriving at my house. Grêmio Arena belongs to Grêmio Foot-Ball Porto Alegrense. Logo , it’s my home,” pointed out Abrahão, who spent time in football in 2000, under President José Alberto Guerreiro. In 2001, he was an executive of the champion team of the Copa do Brasil.