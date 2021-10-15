Diablo II: Resurrected server issues happen because of the original code

Facebook

Diablo II: Resurrected has been having problems with its server since it was released last month, but recently they’ve gotten worse. After more than a week of crashes and outages, Blizzard has released a long and in-depth official forum post describing the issues, what is causing them, and how their team plans to fix them.

All server issues from the remake of Diablo 2 they’re being caused by a series of minor problems stacked on top of each other, which means there’s no single solution to fix them. One issue that may seem surprising is the sheer number of players Blizzard is dealing with. Diablo II: Resurrected is still hitting new player count records last week. With more players logging in now than when the game was released, Blizzard’s servers are having a hard time keeping up.

But, by far, the biggest problem pointed out by Blizzard has to do with how the Diablo II: Resurrected was made. Much of the game’s code, at least for certain processes, is essentially the same as when the original was released two decades ago. This legacy code affects things like lobbying, basic functionality, reading character data, updating/reading/filtering game lists, server health checking and much more. Blizzard has revised and updated a few things to make them more compatible with modern technology, but it’s basically the same as it was back then.

Most of these systems worked well in the early 2000s, but player behavior is very different now than it was then, says Blizzard. Fortunately, Blizzard has some plans to mitigate some of these issues. The first solution is to prevent players from creating new games if they create too many in a short period of time. Blizzard is calling this “rate limiting” and will be reported with an error message that says “there was a problem communicating with the game servers”. Another solution Blizzard is trying is a more aggressive queuing system that slows down player logins.

Blizzard says none of these solutions are necessarily permanent and instead are primarily focused on preventing the game from completely crashing at any point in the near future. Instead, Blizzard’s most permanent solutions include splitting certain services into their own system to help reduce the load on the server they create.