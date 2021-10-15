Direcional, Tenda, Lavvi and EDP release operational previews; GPA sells stores to Assaí, Itaú approves JCP and more news

SÃO PAULO – The corporate news this Friday (15) highlights the operational previews of construction companies, such as Direcional (DIRR3), Tenda (TEND3), RNI ([ativo=RNDI3]) and Lavvi (LAVV3).

In addition, 71 GPA (PCAR3) stores were sold to Assaí (ASAI3) for up to R$5.2 billion.

Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4; ITUB3) approved the payment of interest on equity (JCP) to replace the monthly dividends for November and December 2021.

Finally, EDP Brasil (ENBR3) bought the energy transmission company from Goiás (Celg T) for the amount of R$ 1.977 billion, a premium of 80.1%.

Vale (VALE3) released its calendar of results for the third quarter of 2021. The mining company’s operational preview comes out next Tuesday (19) after the market closes.

The release of the balance sheet for the 3rd quarter will be on October 28, 2021 after the market closes.

Directional (DIRR3)

Direcional (DIRR3) registered the 5th record in net sales in the last 6 quarters, reaching R$ 643 million, an increase of 40.2% on an annual basis.

In the nine-month period of 2021, net sales reached R$1.8 billion, an increase of 53% over the same period in 2020.

The speed of net sales in 3Q21, measured by the VSO (Net Sales over Supply) indicator, reached a rate of 17% in the consolidated. In 2021, the VSO was 36%.

Tenda’s net sales (TEND3) ended 3Q21 at R$770 million, up 4% in the year. In the first nine months of 2021, net sales totaled R$2.3 billion, which reflects an increase of 33%.

In the quarter, the company’s VSO was 33% while in the year it reached 60%.

Tenda launched 11 projects in 3Q21, totaling R$634 million, down 36% in the year. In the accumulated, 41 projects were launched, with a PSV of R$2.2 billion, an increase of 25% compared to the same period last year.

Lavvi’s net pre-sales (LAVV3) in 3Q21 totaled R$192 million, an increase of 469% when compared to 3Q20. Year-to-date net sales totaled R$785 million, 965% above the volume sold in 9M20.

The company reported that the VSO was 27% in 3Q21, while the VSO of launches was 44%. The 12-month accumulated SoS was 69%, and 61% in 9M21.

In the quarter, the company launched 1 project, with a total PSV of R$331 million.

At the end of 3Q21, the inventory at market value was R$504 million, corresponding to 536 units.

RNI

RNI’s net sales (RNDI3) for 3Q21 totaled R$149 million, 8% higher than 3Q20. In the first nine months of 2021, the company recorded R$481 million in net sales, 26% higher than in 9M20.

In the third quarter, RNI launched, in partnership with the developer Stéfani Nogueira, the Magnólia project, located in Ribeirão Preto/SP, totaling R$79 million in PSV. In the nine months of the year, RNI reached R$480 million in launched PSV, 40% higher on an annual basis.

On September 30, 2021, the total PSV of inventories at market value was R$641 million, corresponding to 3,665 units.

The finished inventory %RNI now represents 5% of the total, down 1 pp from the previous quarter.

Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4; ITUB3) approved the payment of interest on equity (JCP) to replace the monthly dividends for November and December this year.

According to the bank, the net value will be R$0.015 per share and will be based on the shareholdings of October 29th and November 30th.

Thus, the net value per share, considering the two accrual of monthly earnings, will add up to R$0.030.

Itaú also approved the payment of interest on supplementary capital, in the net amount of R$0.224868 per share.

The total amount to be distributed will be R$ 2.199 billion, net of taxes, paid until April 30, 2022, with accounting credit on November 26, 2021, based on the final shareholding position registered on November 19 of 2021.

GPA (PCAR3) reported the sale of 71 commercial points, installed in several states, to Assaí (ASAI3).

According to the relevant fact, the transaction involves an estimated amount to be received by GPA of R$5.2 billion, of which R$4 billion will be paid by Assaí, in installments, between December this year and January 2024.

The transaction involving the conversion of Extra Hiper stores operated by GPA into cash & carry (wholesale), which will now be operated by Assaí.

With the operation, the Extra Hiper banner will be discontinued and the stores not covered by the transaction will be converted into formats with greater potential for profitability.

EDP ​​Brazil (ENBR3)

The energy transmission company in Goiás (Celg T) was purchased by the Small Hydroelectric Plant, which is controlled by EDP Brasil (ENBR3), for the amount of R$1.977 billion, with a premium of 80.1%.

The minimum bid to buy the company was R$ 1.097 billion.

With this, EDP added three more transmission concessionaires to its portfolio, which add up to 756 kilometers of lines and 14 substations.

Safe Harbor (PSSA3)

Porto Seguro (PSSA3) reported that a cyber attack caused instability in its service channels and in some of its systems, this Thursday, 14

“The company promptly activated all the security protocols and, since 3 pm, it has been gradually restoring its environment and continues working to restore normalcy as soon as possible,” Porto informed in a note.

The text also informs that, “so far, no data leakage of the company, its subsidiaries, its customers and/or partners has been identified, including any personal data”.

Neoenergy (NEOE3)

Neoenergia (NEO3) recorded a 385.6% increase in power generation via thermoelectric power in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020, totaling 1,151 Gigawatt per hour (GWh).

Renewable energy generation reached 1,685 GWh in the period, an increase of 2.63%.

Energy distribution totaled 18.8 thousand, an increase of 3.64%.

Construction company PDG (PDGR3) left its judicial reorganization process. According to relevant fact, the closing of the process was handed down by the 1st Court of Bankruptcy and Judicial Reorganizations of the Judicial District of the Capital of São Paulo this Thursday (14).

“The Judicial Reorganization allowed the PDG Group to restructure a liability of more than R$5.3 billion before more than 22,000 creditors”, he informed.

Thus, according to the judgment, PDG fulfilled all the obligations provided for in the judicial reorganization plan and its amendment, approved respectively in 2017 and 2020.

can

Latam informed this Thursday (14) that it asked the New York court for a further postponement of the deadline to present its reorganization plan to creditors. The new deadline is November 26th.

This is the fifth time that the airline, which is in the process of judicial recovery in the United States, asks for an extension, which still needs to be validated by the US court.

Latam filed for bankruptcy protection with a debt of almost US$ 18 billion.

ISA CTEEP (TRPL4)

ISA CTEEP (TRPL4) approved the execution of the 11th (eleventh) issue of simple debentures, in the amount of R$950 million.

Eldorado Brazil Pulp

Eldorado Brasil Celulose concluded the 4th issue of simple, non-convertible debentures, in a single series, in the amount of R$700 million.

Unprecedented course “The 7 Secrets of Prosperity” brings together teachings on quality of life and financial health. Make your pre-registration free.

Related