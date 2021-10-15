Distributors see risk of shortages due to Petrobras cuts

The Association of Fuel Distributors (Brasilcom) released a statement this Thursday (10/14), in which it states that several affiliated companies were advised by Petrobras’ commercial sector about unilateral cuts in requests for the supply of gasoline and diesel oil for November this year.

According to Brasilcom, the cuts reach 50% in some cases. The organization states that the measure places the country “in a situation of potential shortages, given the impossibility of offsetting these supply reductions through import contracts, considering the current difference between international market prices, which are at much higher levels to those practiced in Brazil”.

The association also says that it has already informed the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) about the potential problem.

According to affiliated companies, the prices charged by Petrobras have been driving away importers. At the same time, the company has not been able to meet the demand from distributors.

The statement, however, is refuted by the state-owned company. “The Company clarifies that its refineries are operating normally and continue to fully comply with the contracts with the distributors, in accordance with the terms and terms in force”, he wrote, in a note, to the metropolises.

See the full note of Brasilcom:

CUTTING QUOTAS, CARRIED OUT BY PETROBRAS, THREATS THE COUNTRY OF SUPPLY

On October 11th, several fuel distributors affiliated to the Association of Fuel Distributors – BRASILCOM received communications from the Petrobras commercial sector informing a series of unilateral cuts in the orders made for the supply of gasoline and diesel oil for the month of November/2021 .

The reductions promoted by Petrobras, in some cases reaching more than 50% of the volume requested for purchase, put the country in a situation of potential shortages, given the impossibility of offsetting these supply reductions through import contracts, considering the difference current between international market prices, which are at levels well above those practiced in Brazil.

The National Petroleum Agency (ANP) has already been notified of the potential problem, through several correspondences sent by the distributors to the movement e-mail address.[email protected], identified by the ANP as the appropriate channel for sending information about this type of situation.

Despite being totally in favor of Petrobras’ asset divestment program, BRASILCOM considers this moment an example of what could happen if government authorities do not worry about establishing clear rules for the performance of new owners of the divested refineries and logistics systems by Petrobras, in order to avoid the establishment of commercial conditions with preferences for certain customers, unbalancing the competitive environment of the fuel market.

BRASILCOM, in its role of representing more than forty companies in the fuel distribution sector, and seeking, as always, to guarantee national supply and safeguard the maintenance of a healthy fuel market, without imbalances and disturbances to the entire civil society, expects that government agencies, given the seriousness of the issue, act with the usual efficiency, implementing the necessary measures to avoid the prospect of shortages.