Dollar goes below R$5.44 after BC director comments By Reuters

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The increased losses and was traded below 5.44 reais this Friday, with the Brazilian currency being supported by signals from the director of monetary policy at the Central Bank, Bruno Serra, that the autarchy intervene in the foreign exchange market when necessary.

At 11:36 am (Eastern time), the dollar in cash fell 1.27%, to 5.4457 reais on sale, and at around 11:10 am, it was at the lowest of the trading session of 5.4344 reais, down 1.48% .

The US currency had already dropped since the opening of business, although at a more well-behaved rate, with investors reacting to the new extraordinary intervention of the Central Bank in the exchange rate in the form of the sale this Friday of 20 thousand traditional exchange rate swap contracts, the equivalent of 1 billion dollars.

Shortly before 11 am, the currency began to accelerate losses, reflecting comments by Bruno Serra, who pointed to the Central Bank’s willingness to intervene in the foreign exchange market when necessary.

Alejandro Ortiz, an economist at Guide Investimentos, said that Serra’s speech calmed the markets by showing that the BC is attentive to liquidity in the foreign exchange market.

Serra also said on Friday that the dollar should lose strength against the real as the exchange rate returns to respond to the rate hike cycle.

(By Luana Maria Benedito)