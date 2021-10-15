Dollar rises to R$ 5.516 and Stock market falls 0.2% this Thursday

The commercial dollar rose again on Thursday, even after the Central Bank injected US$ 1 billion into the foreign exchange market the day before. The North American currency rose 0.13% and closed the day quoted at R$ 5.516 on sale.

The Ibovespa, the main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3), had a drop of 0.24%, to 113,185.48 points, contrary to the main stock exchanges in the United States and Europe, which had significant increases with the release of balance sheets. large companies above expectations. However, the index remained above 113,000 points, a level that it surpassed yesterday after two weeks.

With today’s performance, the dollar now adds 6.31% appreciation against the real in 2021. The Ibovespa, on the other hand, registers a 4.9% drop since the beginning of the year.

The dollar value reported daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are traveling and need to buy currency from exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

Against international markets

The main Brazilian stock index went against the optimism of international markets and retreated, mainly pressured by shares of companies linked to the domestic market.

The Ibovespa rose at the opening, but soon lost strength and gravitated for most of the session around zero before closing lower.

The financial turnover of BRL 24 billion contrasted with the robust volumes in the index expiration sessions, the day before, and stock options, on Friday.

The main indices of the US and European stock exchanges closed with a significant increase, after Citi, Wells Fargo, Bank of America and Morgan Stanley reported third quarter results this morning, with earnings above market forecasts, supported by the reversal of provisions for losses with defaults.

*With Reuters