Dynho Alves causes punishment and pawns will be without academy

Dynho Alves, resident of the bay, did not comply with the signal to wake up and caused a punishment for the pedestrians of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV). Due to non-compliance with the rule, the reality’s participants will be without a gym for 48 hours.

The alert rang when the funkeiro was in the stall brushing his teeth. “Huh? Me?”, he said scared. “The bell rang and you were supposed to be here, old man,” shouted Erasmus. “It is not possible, the last day […] Yesterday was like that too, the bell rang and the kids got out and were still there,” recalled MC Mirella’s husband.

Later, in the headquarters room, farmer Dayane Mello read the production’s statement about the punishment.

According to page 5 of the stall manual, the beep of the obligation to take care of the cows ends that it’s time to wake up. With this touch everyone should get up, put away the sleeping bags and blankets and then place them together with the pillows. At this point, the residents of the stall must remove their pajamas and put them in the bucket to return them to the closet. For non-compliance with the rule, the whole group will be punished.

“Oh, that’s cool, just because I was going to train today,” Day commented.

In sequence, Sthe Matos and Gui arujo speculated that the residents of the bay — Erasmo Viana, Solange Gomes and Dynho Alves — received the punishment for not waking up at the signal.

Minutes later, the production informed that Erasmus should head to the outdoor area — he was at the gym. “What was the punishment?”, he said visibly scared. “That’s right you’re thinking,” Sthe replied. “No gym?” asked Erasmus.

“That’s right, because of you guys from the stall. Did you keep sleeping?”, asked the farmer. “It wasn’t me, it was because of Solange and Dynho that didn’t get up,” explained the fitness influencer.