“Easy On Me”: Adele hits charts in first 12 hours

Adele released on Thursday night (14) his long-awaited single “Easy On Me“, kicking off the promotion of the album “30“(scheduled for November 19). That’s the end of a long 6-year gap since her last project, “25” in 2016. As with all her previous work, she’s been a huge hit and rocked the music charts. Would she repeat that feat? There is no doubt that it does! Already in the first 12 hours you could see that the performance in the charts is high.

Beat record on iTunes

“Easy On Me” was released at 20:00 (GMT) and at 20:03 was already number one on iTunes in the United States. It was a record! This is now the fastest song to climb to the top of iTunes USA.

At the time of the closing of this article, it is in first place in 44 countries and in the top 10 of 22 others!

Ranks first in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Belgium, Botswana, Brunei, Canada, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Guatemala, Honduras, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Kenya, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia , Malta, Mexico, Namibia, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Singapore, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Swaziland, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Bahamas, Uganda and Vietnam. Phew! Big list!

Success at Apple Music

In current times, streaming has more power than paid downloads. On Spotify, the result can only be seen in the next day’s update. However, from Apple Music the update is more real-time. Even so, there the songs take longer to climb to the top. This is not the case with Adele.

In a few hours, already ranks first in 47 countries! Among them are Brazil, United States, United Kingdom and more! Let’s go to the list: Antigua and Barbuda, Armenia, Australia, Bahrain, Barbados, Belize, Botswana, British Virgin Islands, Cambodia, Canada, Cayman Islands, China, Costa Rica, Cyprus, Dominica, Fiji, Finland, Greece, Grenada, Indonesia, Ireland, Jordan, Kenya, Lebanon, Malaysia, Namibia, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Norway, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovenia, South Africa, Swaziland, Sweden, Switzerland, Bahamas, Trinidad and Tobago, UAE and Vietnam.

YouTube

In just 12 hours the official clip managed to pass 20 million views on YouTube, an expressive number! There are already 1.6 million likes! It is among the hot videos in the most diverse countries!