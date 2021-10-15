“Easy On Me”: Check lyrics and translation of Adele’s new song

Adele released their latest single, “Easy On Me”, on Thursday’s night (14), bringing a lot of delicacy in the song’s poetry, as well as in the clip that is now available on YouTube. With this, fans of the British are already enjoying the track, which ends a six-year hiatus from the singer since “25”; with poetry that reflects the ups and downs of a relationship.
You can check the composition below!
“There ain’t no gold in this river
That I’ve been washing my hands in forever
I know there is hope in these waters
But I can’t bring myself to swim
When I am drowning in the silence
baby let me in
go easy on me baby
I was still a child
Didn’t get the chance to
feel the world around me
I had no time to choose what I chose to do
just go easy on me
There ain’t no room for a thing to change
When we are both deeply stuck in our ways
You can’t deny how hard I’ve tried
I’ve changed who I was to put you both first
But now I give up
go easy on me baby
I was still a child
Didn’t get the chance to
feel the world around me
Had no time to choose what I chose to do
just go easy on me
I had good intentions
And I had these hopes
But I know it now
It probably hasn’t even shown
go easy on me baby
I was still a child
Didn’t get the chance to
feel the world around me
Had no time to choose what I chose to do
So go easy on me”
Translation of “Easy On Me
“there is no gold in this river
That I’ve been washing my hands forever
I know there is hope in these waters
But I can’t bring myself to swim
When I’m drowning in silence
baby let me in
take it easy with me darling
I was still a child
I didn’t have the chance to
feel the world around me
I didn’t have time to choose what I chose to do
so take it easy with me
there is no room for anything to change
When we’re both so deeply stuck in our ways
You can’t deny how hard I tried
I changed who I was to put you two first
but now i give up
take it easy with me darling
I was still a child
I didn’t have the chance to
feel the world around me
I didn’t have time to choose what I chose to do
so take it easy with me
I had good intentions
And I had these hopes
but i know now
It probably hasn’t even been exposed
take it easy with me baby
I was still a child
I didn’t have the chance to
feel the world around me
I didn’t have time to choose what I chose to do
So take it easy with me”
One of the music industry’s most anticipated comebacks has finally happened! After a hiatus of six years since the launch of “25”, Adele showed all yours strength and romanticism with the premiere of “Easy On Me“, which arrived on all streaming platforms this Thursday (14). Serving everything we love the most, the British singer still hasarrived with a super delighted clip.