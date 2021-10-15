“Easy On Me”: Check lyrics and translation of Adele’s new song

Adele released their latest single, “Easy On Me”, on Thursday’s night (14), bringing a lot of delicacy in the song’s poetry, as well as in the clip that is now available on YouTube. With this, fans of the British are already enjoying the track, which ends a six-year hiatus from the singer since “25”; with poetry that reflects the ups and downs of a relationship.

You can check the composition below!

“There ain’t no gold in this river

That I’ve been washing my hands in forever

I know there is hope in these waters

But I can’t bring myself to swim

When I am drowning in the silence

baby let me in

go easy on me baby

I was still a child

Didn’t get the chance to

feel the world around me

I had no time to choose what I chose to do

just go easy on me

There ain’t no room for a thing to change

When we are both deeply stuck in our ways

You can’t deny how hard I’ve tried

I’ve changed who I was to put you both first

But now I give up

go easy on me baby

I was still a child

Didn’t get the chance to

feel the world around me

Had no time to choose what I chose to do

just go easy on me

I had good intentions

And I had these hopes

But I know it now

It probably hasn’t even shown

go easy on me baby

I was still a child

Didn’t get the chance to

feel the world around me

Had no time to choose what I chose to do

So go easy on me”

Translation of “Easy On Me

“there is no gold in this river

That I’ve been washing my hands forever

I know there is hope in these waters

But I can’t bring myself to swim

When I’m drowning in silence

baby let me in

take it easy with me darling

I was still a child

I didn’t have the chance to

feel the world around me

I didn’t have time to choose what I chose to do

so take it easy with me

there is no room for anything to change

When we’re both so deeply stuck in our ways

You can’t deny how hard I tried

I changed who I was to put you two first

but now i give up

take it easy with me darling

I was still a child

I didn’t have the chance to

feel the world around me

I didn’t have time to choose what I chose to do

so take it easy with me

I had good intentions

And I had these hopes

but i know now

It probably hasn’t even been exposed

take it easy with me baby

I was still a child

I didn’t have the chance to

feel the world around me

I didn’t have time to choose what I chose to do

So take it easy with me”

One of the music industry’s most anticipated comebacks has finally happened! After a hiatus of six years since the launch of “25”, Adele showed all yours strength and romanticism with the premiere of “Easy On Me“, which arrived on all streaming platforms this Thursday (14). Serving everything we love the most, the British singer still hasarrived with a super delighted clip.