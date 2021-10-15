EDP ​​Brasil wins Celg-T auction with offer of R$ 1.97 billion, goodwill of 80.10% | Companies

THE EDP ​​Brazil won the privatization auction of the transmission company in Goiás Celg-T . Participating in the event through its subsidiary Small Hydroelectric Plant SL , the Portuguese parent company offered BRL 1.97 billion for the asset, a premium of 80.10% compared to the minimum price of BRL 1.097 billion defined in the notice.

The value offered by EDP beat three other competitors in the dispute. THE Cymi Construções e Participações offered R$ 1.60 billion, a premium of 45.76%; The MEZ Energy bid R$1.53 billion, a premium of 39.84%; and the ISA Cteep offered R$1.504 billion, a premium of 37.01%.

Celg-T owns three dealerships. In all, Its portfolio comprises 755 kilometers of lines and 12 own substations, which represent an annual allowable revenue (RAP) of approximately R$216.4 million. After the spin-off of Celg Geração, the company had a net worth of R$ 1.052 billion.

Speaking shortly after the auction, the president of EDP Brasil, João Marques da Cruz, said that the electricity company’s expertise in the transmission sector will allow it to extract value from the new asset.

“We understand that we can add and contribute to the company [Celg-T], which is good, get even better”. Cruz also mentioned that the company has a “strong” strategy for the Brazilian network market (distribution and transmission), and that the company did the “right math” to participate in the event. “We have a solid thesis and in line with our financial discipline.”

EDP ​​Brasil has a diversified portfolio in the energy sector, operating in the segments in energy generation, distribution and transmission.

In transmission, the company has eight lots, which add up to 1,924 kilometers of lines and allowed annual revenue (RAP) of R$648.6 million (considering the 2020-2021 cycle). Today, the company has just over 500 kilometers of lines already in operation.

EDP ​​Brasil even participated in the privatization auction of the transmission company from Rio Grande do Sul CEEE, in the middle of this year, but the asset ended up being sold by the CPFL Group.