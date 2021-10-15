Electoral MP asks for rejection of actions that could lead to the removal of Bolsonaro-Mourão ticket

BRASÍLIA — The Electoral Public Prosecutor’s Office opined for the rejection of the two Electoral Judicial Investigation Actions (Aijes) that investigate the hiring of a mass shooting service on social networks during the last campaign for the presidency of the Republic and that could lead to the repeal of the Bolsonaro-Mourão plate.

“In summary, in view of the evidence set in the records, it is concluded that the seriousness of the offenses narrated is not proven to a degree suitable to substantially vitiate the legitimacy and normality of the elections, which makes the request for cancellation of the diploma unfeasible. because there are no solid concrete elements characterizing the participation or consent of the candidates represented in the abusive acts, the declaration of postulated ineligibility does not prosper”, says the statement signed by the deputy attorney general, Paulo Gonet Branco.

The two actions were presented by the O Povo Feliz de Novo coalition (PT/PCdoB/Pros) and call for the removal of the presidential ticket elected in 2018 for abuse of economic power and misuse of the media.

Recently, in September, the Federal Supreme Court (STF) shared the evidence of two inquiries (the fake news inquiry and anti-democratic acts) with the TSE because it understood that there were possibly facts in common with the findings in these actions on the 2018 elections For the Public Ministry, however, this evidence had no impact on the actions on mass shootings.

“At this point, it has not been evidenced that the content of those investigations induces that the representatives’ thesis on the hiring of companies specialized in digital marketing to carry out mass shootings in the 2018 in-person elections be endorsed,” the document says.

The request for sharing evidence was requested on August 3 this year by Minister Luís Felipe Salomão, Inspector General of Electoral Justice, through an official letter, to Minister Alexandre de Moraes, rapporteur of the processes in the STF. The request was granted on September 16th.

“In this regard, it should be noted that none of the investigative lines pursued in the investigations running at the STF presents a vector of convergence with the cause of action outlined in the present demand”, stated the MP.

According to the deputy electoral attorney, the investigation into the role of unidentified public agents, linked to the Secretariat of Communication of the Presidency of the Republic (Secom), to distribute public resources to communication channels that disseminate or reproduce disinformation, “in addition to focusing on investigate undemocratic acts, does not refer to the 2018 election and focuses on events related to the period after the election, covering a time lapse between 2019 and June 2020”.

The MP also states that the examination of the analysis reports of the apprehension of the collected material carried out by the Federal Police is not enough to confirm the hiring of any of the digital marketing companies identified in the actions presented to the TSE: Quick Mobile, Yacows, Croc Services, SMS Market, Yacows, Kiplix and AM4 Informática.

“Nor does the shared evidence indicate a reference, even if indirect, to individuals who respond to electoral actions. If there are, there, brief mentions of the President of the Republic, they are not contained in the domain of the 2018 elections”, he points out.

In the document, Gonet dismisses the parties’ argument that the pocket-spirited businessman Luciano Hang would be one of the main financiers of the hiring of digital companies for mass shootings in benefit of the Bolsonaro-Mourão ticket, and said there is no reference, in the material shared by the STF, “that corroborates this suspicion”.

“There are, therefore, not enough elements of conviction, even after sharing data obtained from STF inquiries, for, observing the rigor required by the nature of the proposed actions, to settle the reality of the hiring by the represented, by themselves or by third parties (supporting legal entities), from digital companies for mass shootings, via Whatsapp, against the PT and its candidates”, concludes the MP.

On the 29th, Salomão gave a period of ten days for the parties – Bolsonaro, Mourão, the plaintiffs and the Electoral Public Ministry – to present their final allegations in the actions. The allegations are the last step before the actions can be tried in plenary by the electoral court. GLOBO found that the shares should be released to the agenda in the coming days.

In February, the TSE decided to file two other actions, filed by the PDT, which called for the cancellation of the Bolsonaro-Mourão ticket for abuse of economic power alleged mass shootings of messages in the 2018 election. , on the same grounds.