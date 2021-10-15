Emergency assistance of R$250 to be extended until 2023; see for whom | Economy

Writing 1Billion Financial Education Aides close to President Jair Bolsonaro are considering extending emergency aid until January 2023

With the end of emergency aid, the last installment of which will be paid this month, and without an approved solution for Auxílio Brasil (which will replace Bolsa Família), government officials are looking for a way out to boost payments to beneficiaries of social programs government until the end of 2022, with an eye on the electoral campaign.

Helpers close to President Jair Bolsonaro are considering extending emergency aid until January 2023 only for Bolsa Família beneficiaries, who represent 14.6 million Brazilian families.

The idea is to stipulate the payment of around R$250 monthly in addition to the amounts that these people already receive through the social program, for at least one year.

With just 18 days to go before the emergency aid comes to an end, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes has been under increasing pressure to extend payments for the program. This is because the solution presented by him, Auxílio Brasil, remains stuck.

The impasse with the two sources of funds to finance Auxílio Brasil continues. The Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of precatório and the reform of the Income Tax did not advance this month. According to calculations by the Ministry of Economy, the space in the Budget would be R$ 50 billion, but the Palácio do Planalto and leaders of the Centrão want more.