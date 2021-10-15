End of LinkedIn in China increases isolation from the West

China’s “cold war” against Western culture and the imposition of barriers to its citizens’ contact with the rest of the world via the internet, which has intensified in recent months, had a new chapter with the departure of LinkedIn from China, announced on Thursday -Monday (10/14).

It is not an isolated fact and should deepen the isolation of the Chinese, who since 2009 no longer had access to Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

The distancing of the Chinese has been further aggravated by recent interference in local social networks WeChat and Weibo to contain the expansion of pop culture, in addition to the ban on the cult of famous and “effeminate” men in the media associated with the West.

The reason for the departure of the company, which belongs to Microsoft, was pressure from the government to block profiles of academics, activists and even foreign journalists who write about China from other countries.

The platform accepted the pressure and blocked profiles for Chinese users. But he decided to leave the country in view of the negative repercussion in the media and criticism from press freedom organizations such as the CPJ (Committee for the Protection of Journalists).

However, it will not come out altogether, which in a way corroborates the thesis of those who criticized it of complicity with censorship.

LinkedIn leaves China, but not entirely

When informing the departure, the network also announced its intention to return at the end of 2021 in the form of a new platform, called InJobs. It will be a jobs site, with no features that allow users to share articles, ideas and opinions – much to the taste of the Chinese government.

The statement in which LinkedIn explains the decision to close the country once and for all, signed by Mohak Shroff, head of engineering at the company, refers indirectly to problems with the government, but without direct criticism.

“While we’ve been successful in helping Chinese members find jobs and economic opportunities, we haven’t found the same level of success in the more social aspects of sharing and staying informed.

We are also facing a significantly more challenging operating environment and greater compliance requirements in China.”

Also read |China attacks Reporters Without Borders with article in state newspaper: “club to fight wild dog”

China, one of LinkedIn’s biggest markets

The departure from China is a blow to LinkedIn, which is losing one of its main markets. The number of Chinese users has grown rapidly since Microsoft bought it in 2016, and is estimated at 54 million, trailing only the United States and India.

According to The Economist, Chinese represent about 7% of the total global users of LinkedIn, a percentage five times higher than the 1.4% they represented in 2014.

As a professional and academic relationship platform, LinkedIn has always been less subject to the problems that affect other platforms, as hate speech and polarization are not part of the repertoire of users who are there to show their professional skills and position themselves in the business market. Employers don’t like to fight.

Maybe that’s why he managed to resist so long in China. In 2014, it made an agreement accepting demands from the Chinese government to operate in the country, and at the same time promised to be transparent about how it would conduct its business, saying it disagreed with the censorship.

But journalists and academics frequently post about their reports, studies, theses and other content that is not always favorable to Beijing. And that started to bother this year.

Censorship in China did not apply to LinkedIn

For the Chinese, LinkedIn was an open window to the world, as they were restricted to the Chinese platforms Weibo, similar to Twitter, and WeChat, a kind of “advanced” WhatsApp, which, in addition to exchanging messages, has a huge range of services , such as payments and travel bookings.

In March, the company suspended registration of new users on the grounds that it needed to review local laws to make sure it was in compliance.

According to the Wall Street Journal, at the same time, China’s Internet regulator told LinkedIn employees to better regulate its content and gave a 30-day deadline to comply with the order.

The period coincides with the phase in which China began announcing restrictive measures against Western culture, clearly assuming its intention to reduce the influence of the West in state media. And also with President Xi Jiping’s request to Communist Party leaders to work on improving the country’s image.

LinkedIn still tried to stay alive on Chinese soil, and for that it accepted (totally or partially) the censorship instruction, blocking the profiles.

Chinese Censorship Export

The last straw for the exit was the decision to suspend the profiles of two well-known journalists who write about China from abroad, Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian and Melissa Chan, who have become inaccessible to Chinese users.

Axios made a report directly accusing LinkedIn of condoning the censorship.

The coordinator of the Center for the Protection of Journalists, Carlos Martinez de la Serna, said that “by asking journalists to change content that may refer to matters considered ‘sensitive’ to the Chinese Communist Party, in order to regain access to the Chinese version from LinkedIn, the company is facilitating the export of Chinese censorship of journalists around the world.”

Read More | LinkedIn blocks profiles in China and is accused of accepting government censorship demands

Jack Ma, founder of Alibaba, did not escape

The censorship movement that China has intensified this year is also targeting some companies in the country that for some time enjoyed freedom.

In March, the government cut the wings of Jack Ma, owner of Alibaba, who has become a global business celebrity and amassed a number of media companies in his conglomerate’s portfolio.

According to the specialized website Techcrunch, he entered the Government’s radar, especially after the purchase of the South China Morning Post, the main English-language newspaper in Hong Kong, a stage of great political and social tension.

In February, he was absent from a list of top entrepreneurs published by the state newspaper Shanghai Securities News praising the year’s technology highlights. In March, he was urged to dispose of some assets.

The reason would be the “growing influence of the billionaire on public opinion in the country”, as reported by the main financial newspapers, citing local sources.

China Censors Online Celebrities and “Effeminate”

At the beginning of August, the country announced interferences on the WeChat app and on the Weibo social network.

WeChat has been sued by public prosecutors, who claim that “youth” mode, which limits minors’ access to the app’s full functionality, does not protect Chinese children.

The platform decided to remove its list of the most “bombastic” celebrities in China after the state-run People’s Daily newspaper published criticisms of the “irrational support” that fans were giving to “unworthy” people.

China also announced that it would establish a list of karaoke songs with “illegal content” starting in October, according to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Without specifying what exactly makes music subject to censorship, the ministry said that prohibited content would include content that jeopardizes national unity, sovereignty or territorial integrity, violates the state’s religious policies by propagating sects or superstitions, or that encourages illegal activities such as gambling and drugs.

Then, Chinese social media platforms deleted the accounts of Chinese actor and singer Zhang Zhehan, star of Japanese series and movies after a wave of cancellation generated by photos of him at Japan’s Yasukuni Shrine, dedicated to Japanese soldiers killed in battle.

Read more | China “cancels” star of series and films after photo in Japanese shrine that evokes war heroes

Days later, the Chinese cyberspace regulatory authority banned any social network or website in the country from maintaining any celebrity rankings.

According to the state media, only lists that classify works such as music, movies and TV programs can be published, but they should reduce the emphasis on likes and comments and, instead, “increase the weight of indicators as work orientation and professional evaluation”.