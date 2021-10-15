English Parliamentarian Stabbed During Meeting with Voters in Church | World

David Amess, a 69-year-old British MP, was stabbed several times this Friday (15) during an inside meeting with voters from his district inside a church. The news was given by Sky News.

Amess is 69 years old and is from the Conservative Party of the United Kingdom, the same as Prime Minister Boris Johnson. He is the parliamentarian for the Southend West district in the Essex region.

According to Sky, a man entered the place where the meeting was taking place and stabbed the parliamentarian.

Amess’ office confirmed the story.

He received initial treatment at the place where the stabbing took place, and there is no information about his health.

Police said a man was arrested.

Amess was first elected to Parliament in 1983 to represent the Basildon district. He started running in the Southend West district from 1997.

2 of 2 Undated photo by David Amess — Photo: Chris McAndrew/AP Undated photo by David Amess — Photo: Chris McAndrew/AP

On his website, he claims that his main interests are animal welfare and themes related to “pro-life” campaigns.

In 2010, a Labor Party MP was stabbed in his regional office. In 2016, parliamentarian Jo Cox was shot and killed days before the referendum that decided for Brexit. See below for a video about this murder.

British parliamentarian Jo Cox dies after being attacked in England