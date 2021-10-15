Erasmus blames Bil for Victor’s departure and plots revenge TV News

Erasmo Viana still has not forgiven Arcrebiano de Araújo for having immunized Dynho Alves instead of Victor Pecoraro in A Fazenda 13. For the digital influencer, the ex-BBB is to blame for the actor’s elimination. Revolted, he has already started planning his revenge. “It’s a reason to vote,” he said.

“It’s word, it’s honor, it’s loyalty. It matches the person, comes and gives back? That for me, is unacceptable,” said the pawn, shaken by the departure of his friend on Thursday night (14). “I hope I get some plaque tomorrow, I’m rooting for that,” he continued, about the dynamics with Rodrigo Faro.

“I think Day will put him straight on the farm,” he bet, referring to the appointment of Dayane Mello as a farmer. “I’m pretty sure. She already said she’s her target until the final, I won’t even get a chance to vote for him,” he lamented.

“But, if by chance Day doesn’t nominate, he’ll be my vote. That’s reason to vote,” said Gabriela Pugliese’s ex-husband, in a conversation with Tati Quebra Barraco and Solange Gomes.

For Erasmo, Arcrebiano betrayed his friendship with Victor when he used his lamp power to immunize Dynho in the last formation of the farm. The ex-BBB admitted that he was wrong and didn’t think that the actor could be at risk of falling into the spotlight at the time.

Victor Pecoraro was eliminated from A Fazenda 13 after receiving only 22.82% of the public vote. Gui Araujo won 25.93% of viewers’ preference. With the support of the farmer Dayane, Aline marked the ground and got the biggest crowd in this field: 51.25%.

O @erasmus is really quite annoyed with @bilaraujjo and hopes to be able to vote for the model in the next Roça, if the Farmer @daymelloreal do not indicate direct. #The farm Follow the reality through @FollowPlayPlus! Go to https://t.co/UpWImxSIbX and get access to 9 exclusive signals! pic.twitter.com/5vcthNxmve — PlayPlus (@FollowPlayPlus) October 15, 2021

Where to watch The Farm 13?

The only service that has a 24-hour rural reality broadcast, PlayPlus has the price of BRL 15.90 a month. Unlike what happened in previous seasons, Record’s platform now offers more than one camera for subscribers to follow what happens at the reality show’s headquarters.

The platform offers 14 days of free use for those who have never subscribed to the service. After this period, the user starts to pay the monthly fee. In addition to the nine cameras and full episodes of A Fazenda 13, Record’s streaming offers soap operas, series, newscasts and programs shown on the station.

