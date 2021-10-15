Ex-Cruzeiro, Dedé says he was invited by Rodrigo Caetano to treat injury at Atlético-MG | soccer

Defender Dedé, two-time Brazilian and Copa do Brasil champion for Cruzeiro, said on Thursday that he had received an invitation from the football director of Atlético-MG, Rodrigo Caetano, to treat injury and recover his physical part in Cidade do Galo.

Dedé, former defender of Vasco e Cruzeiro — Photo: Reproduction/Flow Sport Club

The statement was given in an interview with Flow Sport Clube, YouTube. According to the 33-year-old defender, there was no direct contact with Atlético, but a conversation with Caetano, a longtime friend (from Vasco’s time). The leader’s idea was to organize a project for the athlete’s physical recovery.

– I didn’t talk to the club itself, but to Rodrigo Caetano, who is my friend, and he asked me how I was doing, and if I wanted to go there to recover. I wanted to do a project: ‘ah, if it works out, you’ll already be here’ – said Dedé.

Dedé wearing the Cruzeiro shirt — Photo: Vinnicius Silva

According to him, in addition to Atlético, another club that approached him for a physical recovery project was Internacional.

– Team surveys, but with this fear of my injury, as my managers had informed Inter. But, so, this is not a proposal. It was just the guys remembering: ‘look how Dedé is doing’, do you understand? – he said.

Today, Dedé performs the physical recovery process at Volta Redonda-RJ, where he began his career. Not acting since September 2019, he managed to end only in July of this year a long fight to terminate his contract with Cruzeiro. The defender charged R$ 35 million from the club in the Labor Court.

Dedé trains at Volta Redonda CT — Photo: André Moreira/Volta Redonda FC

For Cruzeiro, Dedé played almost 200 matches between 2013 and 2019. Even though he was identified with the blue side of Belo Horizonte, he says he would have no problem jumping to the white side.