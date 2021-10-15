Ex-husband of Chinese vlogger Lamu, set on fire in live broadcast, sentenced to death

by

Tibetan Lamu

Credit, Douyin

Photo caption,

Tibetan Lamu had hundreds of thousands of followers on the Douyin app (as TikTok is known in China)

A Chinese court sentenced a man to death for murdering his ex-wife, pouring gasoline on her and setting her on fire, during a live broadcast.

The case caused outrage across the country and brought back the debate on violence against women.

Tang Lu’s crime was “extremely cruel and the social impact extremely bad,” the judge said.

Tibetan Lamu had hundreds of thousands of followers in Douyin, as TikTok is known in China.