Ex-husband of Chinese vlogger Lamu, set on fire in live broadcast, sentenced to death

A Chinese court sentenced a man to death for murdering his ex-wife, pouring gasoline on her and setting her on fire, during a live broadcast.

The case caused outrage across the country and brought back the debate on violence against women.

Tang Lu’s crime was “extremely cruel and the social impact extremely bad,” the judge said.

Tibetan Lamu had hundreds of thousands of followers in Douyin, as TikTok is known in China.

Lamu was famous for her upbeat posts about rural life and was often praised for not wearing makeup in her videos, which received millions of likes.

In the images, she could be seen foraging for food in the mountains, cooking and singing songs in traditional Tibetan clothing.

Lamu divorced Tang, who the court said had a history of violence against her, in June 2020, about three months before the fatal attack on her father’s home.

She suffered burns over 90% of her body and died two weeks later.

The court in the Aba prefecture, a remote rural area in southwest Sichuan province, home to large numbers of ethnic Tibetans, said Tang deserved “severe punishment” under the law.

After his death, tens of thousands of followers left messages on his Douyin page, while millions of users of the microblogging platform Weibo called for justice using later censored hashtags.

China criminalized domestic violence in 2016, but it remains widespread, especially in rural areas.

Lamu reported Tang several times to the police, but the officers ignored her, arguing that it was a “family issue.”

She then divorced Tang, but returned to him after the ex threatened to kill one of his children. After the beatings continued, Lamu divorced him for the second time and gained custody of his two children.

About a quarter of married women in China have experienced domestic violence, according to a 2013 study by the China Women’s Federation.

Activists worry that a mandatory 30-day “cool-down” period recently introduced for couples looking to divorce could make it harder for women to leave abusive relationships.