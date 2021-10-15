Facebook tries to calm employees after allegations of negligence – Link

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook

In a question-and-answer session with employees last week, Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook, was asked about Frances Haugen, a former product manager who denounced the company and testified in Congress about the harm caused by the social network. .

Zuckerberg spent about 20 minutes talking about the person who made the complaint, his testimony and recent press coverage, all without mentioning Frances by name, according to a recording of the meeting at which the The New York Times had access. Some of her statements about how the platform polarizes people, he told officials, were “very easy to debunk”.

Zuckerberg’s comments are part of an internal Facebook effort to deal with the fallout from Frances’ revelations. Even though Facebook executives have publicly questioned the whistleblower’s credibility and said her accusations were unfounded, they have been equally active with positions within the company as they try to maintain the goodwill of more than 63,000 workers and allay their concerns.

To counter Frances’ allegations – which were supported by internal research showing that Facebook’s services damage children’s self-esteem and boost toxic content – ​​executives organized live internal events with employees, held emergency briefing sessions and sent out several memos, according to documents obtained by the report and interviews with about ten current and former employees. Those who remain with the company also provided information about how workers should respond when “they are asked about recent events by friends and family,” according to a memo.

Conflict

Facebook acted quickly as employees were divided over Frances, workers said. In last week’s internal messages shared with the report, one worker said Frances was “saying things that a lot of people here have been saying for years” and that the company should listen to her. Another called her testimony “amazing” and said she was a “heroine”.

However, others said Frances should be given a “no-do order” or prosecuted for breaking her non-disclosure agreement with Facebook. Several criticized her saying that she did not have sufficient knowledge about the topics she mentioned in her testimony in Congress, according to messages seen by the The New York Times.

The debate among employees is Facebook’s latest headache caused by Frances, 37, who worked on the civic disinformation team for nearly two years before leaving her job in May. During her time at the company, Frances gathered a collection of Facebook’s internal surveys, which she has already distributed to the press, lawmakers and regulators to prove that the social network knew of the various harmful effects it was having.

His revelations sparked a firestorm of criticism, prompting Facebook to halt development of Instagram Kids, the kids’ version of the app. In addition, the company’s global security director, Antigone Davis, was heavily questioned during a congressional hearing on the matter.

After Frances revealed her identity, she told Congress that Facebook was deliberately keeping people – including children – tied to its services. Many lawmakers thanked her for making the evidence available.

In a statement on Sunday, Andy Stone, a Facebook spokesman, said: “Given that much of what has been reported about Facebook is wrong, we feel it is important to provide our employees with the facts.”

Frances declined to comment on Zuckerberg’s comments or internal discussions, but said in a statement that she made the complaint in part because of what she called a “staff shortage” in the teams that worked in the disinformation and protection sector during the period of the American elections. She said her former Facebook colleagues “deserve a team that matches the sheer magnitude of the work they’re doing.”

Over the years, Facebook employees have become increasingly outspoken. In June 2020, for example, hundreds of workers organized a strike to protest their employers’ lack of action over controversial posts by former president Donald Trump posted on the platform.

These disagreements, along with the issues Facebook has faced in spreading misinformation and hate speech, have eroded the company’s image, which can make it difficult to recruit new employees.

So when Frances revealed her identity and said Facebook put “profits above safety,” executives took action. Last week, several company vice presidents held live internal events to give employees more information about how different parts of the company operate, according to a memo obtained by the report.

The sessions were attended by executives such as Guy Rosen, vice president of integrity; Ronan Bradley, vice president of analysis and research; Monika Bickert, vice president of content policy; and Pratiti Raychoudhury, vice president and head of research, said the memo. Each spoke on topics such as: what the company understands by polarization, changes to the news feed algorithm, and how executives were keeping the platform secure.

Executives also distributed a list of talking points so workers would know what to say if friends and family asked them about “recent events.” O The New York Times had access to a copy of the list that included a denial that Facebook placed profit and growth above people’s safety and how the company has called for government regulation.

Answers

At the routine Q&A session scheduled between Zuckerberg and the employees, which took place on Thursday, 7, he defended Facebook and challenged Frances’ allegations, according to the recording of the meeting. “We care deeply about issues like safety, well-being and mental health,” he said at one point. “So when you see press coverage that just misrepresents our work and takes it out of context and then uses that to tell stories that are false about our motivations, it’s really hard and disheartening to see.”

Among the questions regarding a total Facebook outage on Monday of last week, when all of the company’s apps were inaccessible around the world for more than five hours, and questions related to labor certification for foreign employees, Zuckerberg also argued that Facebook spent much more on search and security than larger companies like Google, Apple and Microsoft.

He assured employees that Facebook would eventually come out of this better. “The long-term path is not an easy one, right? It’s not something like a straight line,” Zuckerberg said. “You know, sometimes we get hit.”

Outside the meeting, officials had furious discussions about Frances and her allegations. Some argued that Facebook should invite her to speak at a company-wide meeting, according to messages seen in the report. One of them said that her testimony was an “alert” to Facebook, which seemed too late.

But other workers questioned Frances’ motivations, her background and her credentials. In an internal message, an employee said she was “ignorant”. Some said she didn’t have enough technical knowledge.

“She didn’t understand the basics of how stacks worked,” wrote a Facebook engineer, referring to a term used by the engineering team to describe how data is structured in computer programming. He said all her testimony should be disqualified.

Others said Frances and press coverage misrepresented the kind of work they did on Facebook. In two public blog posts last week, Veronika Belokhvostova, the Facebook director who oversees the data science industry, gathered testimonials from colleagues to draw attention to how far they had advanced in security, language and other issues in recent years. .

Some officials also speculated that one of Frances’s motivations for leaking the documents was because she had not been allowed to work remotely from Puerto Rico, where she moved during the pandemic.

Discussions became so intense that Facebook’s internal communications department issued a directive last week not to disrespect Frances, according to a memo seen by The New York Times.

“We are increasingly hearing about requests from reporters for employees to comment on Frances Haugen and people’s feelings towards her,” said Andrea Saul, director of communications policy, in a memo to which the report had access. . “We received employees who specifically asked if they can defend the company referring to their experiences with it. PLEASE DO NOT GET INVOLVED IN THESE CONVERSATIONS”.

“Disrespecting her personally is not right, it’s not allowed, and it’s not who we are as a company,” Andrea wrote. / TRANSLATION OF ROMINA CACIA