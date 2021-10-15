Faking Love: partnership with Saweetie takes Anitta’s funk to the North American market – GQ

+



The long awaited moment has arrived! Habemus funk entirely in English, sung by a Brazilian, 15 years after the rhythm’s arrival on international soils. And he’s all we asked for since Anitta decided to venture into the foreign market with “Will I See You”, his first Anglo-Saxon composition, released in 2018.

In Faking Love, recorded by the carioca with the North American rapper Saweetie, the beat originated in the favelas of Rio de Janeiro finally appears as the protagonist, in a bubblegum lyric that has everything to take the gringos to the ground. Play and come with us!

“You tell me you’re leaving today. You’re packing, but I feel good. I won’t get in your way. Baby I would cry if I could, I could fake love for you. I’ve been pretending, it’s the truth,” intones “Girl From Rio” in the first few lines of the song, before the funk explodes into the chorus and meets Saweetie’s sexy lines.

“She is beautiful, I wanna meet her”, says the new partner of the Brazilian, who now resides in Miami with an eye on expanding her career to the Land of Uncle Sam. Now, however, it remains to be seen whether the new “neighbors” will also be excited to learn more about the muse.

With a clip scheduled for this Friday (10/15), the song has just arrived on streaming platforms and should conquer the top positions in the Brazilian charts in the coming hours, as the singer’s latest singles. However, it is the performance on the international charts that will tell if the onslaught abroad will be successful.

Although Anitta argues that she popularized funk on the international scene, the rhythm has been around in the foreign market for at least 16 years, through producer Diplo. The American got to know the Rio beat while some Argentine friends listened to the hits of Hurricane 2000, and, in love, decided to come to Brazil to see the cradle of sound up close.

In 2004, the musician took the song Injeção, by Deize Tigrona, to the British singer MIA, who used the sample of the composition in the single “Bucky Done Gun”. Two years later, the member of Major Lazer helped the Brazilian group Bonde do Rolê take funk even further, placing it in the spotlight on the European underground scene.

Already in the alternative segment in England, the rhythm returned to the UK hit charts in 2011, when ex-Girls Aloud Nicola Roberts used the song “Beat of My Drum”, also produced by Diplo, as a gateway to her solo career.

As in Brazil, the carioca beat faced a hiatus of little expression on the other side of the Atlantic. The success of the sound ended up fading abroad, without any Brazilian singing a “glamorous, funk queen” in the gringa. However, with Anitta and other members of the new generation invading the streams, we gained a new chance to take funk to the “first world”.

In 2019, after Madonna invited Anitta to re-record the dance song “Faz Gostoso”, originally sung by the Portuguese-Brazilian Blaya, Snoop Dogg turned to the “quadradinho” to give life to “Little Square”, which also features verses from “Poderosa” . However, in both works, the artist opted for portunhol. Then, Ella Eyre, a success in the United Kingdom, also presented the song “Mama”, with typical synthesizers of the style.

Ever since Honório Gurgel’s diva announced her international career, we’ve been waiting anxiously for a funk “made by Anitta”, where she wouldn’t just do a part. However, in the first two singles from the CD that marks the pop star’s onslaught on the foreign market, we get to see ships.

Although the first beats of “Me Gusta”, feat. with Cardi B, deliver a flirtation with the carioca rhythm, the song’s footprint is mostly Latin. In Girl From Rio, the second working song on the album in English, the artist paid homage to bossa nova, but no funk.

Now, we can finally catch a glimpse of what Anitta can do with her expertise on the international stage, and the possibilities are exciting. We haven’t been faking love, it’s true. Will “Malandra” be able to make its “Different Wave” take off in the US? Will it be “Yes or No”? If it depends on Cardi B, it’s “Bang!”