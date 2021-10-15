Family discovers that ‘garden’ statues are relics of R$ 1 million

Two carved stone statues used as garden ornaments sold for £195,000, the equivalent of about R$1.4 million, after an English family decided to dispose of some pieces of their old house. What they didn’t realize was that the ornament was actually an Egyptian relic.

The auction house Mander Auctioneers, responsible for the sale, was contacted by a family from Sudbury, England, who were moving from the city and wanted to sell several objects that were in the house where they lived.

Among the items were two three-foot garden statues that until then were considered replicas of 18th-century sphinxes and, as the couple reported to CNN, had been purchased about 15 years earlier at another auction.

Auctioneer James Mander reported to the British channel that the auction house did not question the origin of the statues and expected them to sell for up to 500 pounds (BRL 3,750).

However, when the auction began, the value offered for the statues began to skyrocket when potential buyers realized they could be Egyptian items from many centuries ago.

The statues were sold to an international art gallery for £195,000, but the buyer’s name was not released by the auction house.

Also according to the company, the owners of the art gallery sent the pieces to be inspected, proving that they are, in fact, authentic Egyptian artifacts.

“They’re thousands of years old and they’re genuine. So it’s really amazing,” auctioneer Mander told CNN.